Will There Be a ‘Queen of Tears’ Season 2?

The Korean drama Queen of Tears recently became the highest-rated tvN series, surpassing fan-favorite Crash Landing on You. The drama-comedy has been well-received by fans and critics alike, and viewers of season 1 will be curious to know about the possibility of a second season.

Written by Park Ji-eun and co-directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, the show is about the ups and downs faced by a married couple belonging to contrasting economic backgrounds. Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won star as the lead couple, Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in, respectively, while Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Joo-bin appear in key supporting roles.

Hong Hae-in is the CEO of a department store chain who is a third-generation multi-millionaire, while Baek Hyun-woo serves as the legal director of the group her wife’s family owns. Hyun-woo comes from a rural farming background, working his way up in the corporate world after becoming a lawyer.

There is no Queen of Tears season 2 release date as of yet. If the history of K-dramas is taken into account, there is little chance that the romantic TV series will be back for a second season. Most of the Korean dramas are executed in miniseries format, as the writers prefer telling the story in one season. But fans can take heart from the fact that the creators of the show are rolling out two special episodes, set to release on May 4 and May 5, respectively. The two specials are expected to serve as the epilogue of Queen of Tears.

Queen of Tears’ popularity can be traced to the fact that the K-drama became the third-highest-rated series in Korean cable television history for viewership ratings and second-highest if the number of viewers is taken into account. The series premiered on tvN from March 9 to April 28 on the weekends, with the show also being available on Netflix in select regions.

