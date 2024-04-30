Is There a ‘Bosch Legacy’ Season 3 Release Date?

The American police procedural drama Bosch: Legacy‘s second season ended in November 2023, prompting fans to inquire about the potential release date of season 3.

As of yet, a release date for Bosch: Legacy season 3 hasn’t been revealed. The third season of the spinoff series was confirmed ahead of the season 2 premiere, affirming the show’s popularity. Bosch: Legacy is a spinoff of Bosch, the Amazon Studios show that ran for seven seasons from February 2014 to June 2021.

Bosch: Legacy follows the life of Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch after he retires from the LAPD and starts working as a private detective for his former nemesis, defense attorney Honey “Money” Chandler. How he balances his new job with mentoring her daughter, Maddie, while she comes to grips with her career as a LAPD rookie forms the crux of the show.

Titus Welliver has made the character of Harry Bosch his own, portraying the grumpy detective in both the original and the spinoff. Supporting Welliver are Mimi Rogers as the aforementioned character Honey Chandler, Madison Lintz as Madison “Maddie” Bosch, and Stephen Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassi, who plays Harry’s technology expert.

Both seasons of Bosch: Legacy have a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show also enjoys a healthy consensus on Metacritic. Developed by Michael Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Overmeyer, season 1 of the series has 10 episodes, while season 2 has 20 episodes. Amazon Studios has plans to expand the Bosch universe, as reports indicate that an untitled J Edgar and an untitled Renee Ballard show are in the works. The former is expected to be based on Harry Bosch’s former detective partner Jerry Edgar, while the latter will follow Bosch’s mentee detective Renee Ballard as she puts her learnings into practice as a LAPD officer.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bosch: Legacy are available to stream on Amazon Freevee, the free ad-supported streaming platform.

