Zack Snyder Drops a Beautiful First Look at ‘Twilight of the Gods’

Zack Snyder recently dropped the first-look image for his next project, an animated Netflix series titled Twilight of the Gods.

Snyder started working with Netflix shortly after directing Army of the Dead for the streamer. He and his production company, The Stone Quarry, signed a first-look film deal with Netflix in 2021, and their collaboration has been ongoing since. Following the deal, Snyder went on to release Army of Thieves and debuted his Rebel Moon franchise with a two-part movie. While his Army of Thieves and Army of the Dead films received relatively positive reviews, both his Rebel Moon movies have been critically panned. Despite the poor critical reception, Snyder has ambitions to release four more movies in the series.

Those who disliked Rebel Moon may be more interested in another Netflix project by Snyder. He is creating his first TV show, Twilight of the Gods. The series was first announced in 2019, with Snyder slated to write, produce, and direct the show. Given how long animation takes, details on the show have been fairly scarce, so it was quite exciting when Snyder revealed the series is nearing its release date.

Zack Snyder confirms Twilight of the Gods release window

Snyder took to X on April 24 to drop the first-look image of Twilight of the Gods. In his caption, he confirmed the series will arrive on Netflix sometime in the fall of 2024.

We fear no Gods! Coming to Netflix this fall, my new animated series TWILIGHT OF THE GODS. pic.twitter.com/40yLuIUpKc — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 24, 2024

According to Collider, the character in the image is Sigrid, the show’s Norse mythology-inspired protagonist. While speaking to the outlet during CCPX, Snyder stated, “Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool.” It can’t be denied that the animation style displayed in the first-look image is quite detailed and beautiful.

Twilight of the Gods also has an impressive cast stacked up. Starring in the lead role of Sigrid is Blade Runner 2049 star Sylvia Hoeks. Paterson Johnson has been tapped to portray the trickster god Loki, while I.S.S. star Pilou Asbæk will voice the god of thunder, Thor. John Noble has signed on to voice Odin. Also starring in the series in mythology-inspired roles are Jessica Henwick as Sandraudiga, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Stuart Martin as Leif, Jamie Chung as Hel, Corey Stoll as Hfrankel, Rahul Kohli as Egil, and Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona.

An official synopsis for the series has not been released. However, Snyder teased details of the plot last year in an interview with Collider. He stated:

It’s basically this: there’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters—a seer, a dwarf—and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story.

On June 12, Netflix will offer the first sneak peek of Twilight of the Gods during its Next on Netflix Animation event. Further details on the new series should be forthcoming, but so far, its story and stunning animation style look promising.

