Zack Snyder Is Creating a Universe Entirely His Own With ‘Rebel Moon’

Creating a world all your own is something that many creatives can only dream of, but Zack Snyder is living that dream. With his film Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, fans are getting the first look into his sci-fi epic.

The film tells the story of farmers on the moon Veldt fighting back against the militaristic “Motherworld.” Kora’s (Sofia Boutella) past with the Motherworld collides with the new life she has made for herself on Veldt, and the film takes us on a journey with her as she tries to collect a group of rebels to assemble a team to fight against Noble (Ed Skrein) and his demands.

One of the most exciting things about this movie is that we, as the audience, know nothing going in. This is a completely new work from Snyder and something that we’re all going to embark on together and learn about these characters all at the same time. In speaking with Zack Snyder for the release of the film, I asked him about the excitement of having the world building completely on him and what it was like to craft that world on his own.

“It’s exactly as you say because it’s exciting every day,” Snyder said. “In pre-production and sort of talking about the movie, we never get tired of just going, ‘oh, what about what happens in that crazy world?’ So it’s really super energizing and daunting, but super energizing to have that scale of world building because you’ve gotta go take a deep dive on culture and the Flo and Fauna and the landscapes and everything and how those things affect culture. And those are always amazing and fun conversations to have.”

You can see our full interview here:

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is on Netflix now!

