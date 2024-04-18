Zack Snyder Wanted This A-List Actor To Play Lex Luthor in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’

Zack Snyder is promoting his latest film, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, and he’s sharing some wild stories on the press tour.

The Army of the Dead director revealed that he spoke to Leonardo DiCaprio about playing Lex Luthor in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. During his appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Snyder said, “He had a lot of great ideas actually, just in the meeting. I think in the end, he was like ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ But he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character.”

Snyder continued, “He was the one that mentioned to me the idea about Superman fighting the Justice League at some point, … I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ He is a [comic guy]. I was like, ‘I’m going to put that over there.’”

Snyder would eventually use that storyline for Justice League, where Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Cyborg resurrect Superman, who is reborn without his memories and angrily attacks the League.

Snyder also revealed that he had considered casting Adam Driver as Luthor before finally casting Jesse Eisenberg in the role. DiCaprio has long said he would never do a superhero movie, which makes sense given his catalog of award-winning prestige dramas. His last film, Killers of the Flower Moon, was directed by Martin Scorsese and was nominated for ten Academy Awards. DiCaprio is currently developing a Frank Sinatra biopic with frequent collaborator Scorsese.

While filming Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio gave iconic advice to his co-star Timothée Chalamet, telling him, “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

