Zack Snyder Wanted This A-List Actor To Play Lex Luthor in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 03:25 pm

Zack Snyder is promoting his latest film, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, and he’s sharing some wild stories on the press tour.

The Army of the Dead director revealed that he spoke to Leonardo DiCaprio about playing Lex Luthor in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. During his appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Snyder said, “He had a lot of great ideas actually, just in the meeting. I think in the end, he was like ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ But he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character.”

Snyder continued, “He was the one that mentioned to me the idea about Superman fighting the Justice League at some point, … I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ He is a [comic guy]. I was like, ‘I’m going to put that over there.’”

Snyder would eventually use that storyline for Justice League, where Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Cyborg resurrect Superman, who is reborn without his memories and angrily attacks the League.

Snyder also revealed that he had considered casting Adam Driver as Luthor before finally casting Jesse Eisenberg in the role. DiCaprio has long said he would never do a superhero movie, which makes sense given his catalog of award-winning prestige dramas. His last film, Killers of the Flower Moon, was directed by Martin Scorsese and was nominated for ten Academy Awards. DiCaprio is currently developing a Frank Sinatra biopic with frequent collaborator Scorsese.

While filming Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio gave iconic advice to his co-star Timothée Chalamet, telling him, “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

(featured image: James Devaney/WireImage)

Read Article Ant-Man 3 Would’ve Been Better If It Had Given Michael Douglas What He Wanted
Michael Douglas in Ant-Man 3 art.
Category: Movies
Movies
Ant-Man 3 Would’ve Been Better If It Had Given Michael Douglas What He Wanted
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Apr 18, 2024
Read Article A24 Is Getting Roasted for AI-Generated ‘Civil War’ Posters
Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny in 'Civil War'
Category: Movies
Movies
A24 Is Getting Roasted for AI-Generated ‘Civil War’ Posters
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Transformers One’ Trailer Launches From Space Because Why Not?
The bots are togethers in 'Transformers One".
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Transformers One’ Trailer Launches From Space Because Why Not?
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Trap’ Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Is Laying It All Out This Time
Josh Hartnett in 'Trap,' the new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Trap’ Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Is Laying It All Out This Time
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 18, 2024
Read Article No Matter How It Does in Theaters, ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Will Probably Be the Apex Predator on Streaming
Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter
Category: Movies
Movies
No Matter How It Does in Theaters, ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Will Probably Be the Apex Predator on Streaming
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 18, 2024
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.