Martin Scorsese’s Frank Sinatra Biopic Is Still Cookin’

Britt Hayes
Published: Apr 17, 2024 01:39 pm

Martin Scorsese is reportedly prepping two long-developing biopics, including one about Frank Sinatra starring—who else—Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to a new report from Variety, Scorsese has renewed development of his biopic about Frank Sinatra. Leonardo DiCaprio is still attached to star as the late singer and actor who rose to fame in the 1940s before a 1950s career revival—and association with the Rat Pack—cemented his icon status. Scorsese is said to be eyeing Jennifer Lawrence to play Hollywood actress Ava Gardner, Sinatra’s second wife.

It’s unknown if the biopic will focus on a single chapter of Sinatra’s career or take a broader view of the performer’s life. Born to Italian immigrant parents in New York, Sinatra was a charismatic performer and talented singer with a dark side—he had heavily rumored ties to organized crime, and his struggles with alcoholism and insecurity exacerbated his violent temper. But who better to make a movie about a complicated male figure from a bygone era than Scorsese, a director whose prolific filmography is filled with excellent movies about very bad men doing very bad things?

Scorsese is also still on his Jesus kick, reportedly developing a movie based on Life of Jesus, the 1973 book written by Silence author Shūsaku Endō. As with his previous Endō adaptation, Scorsese may be financing Life of Jesus himself; unlike Silence—and most of Scorsese’s films—the Jesus movie will have a substantially reduced runtime of 80 minutes (allegedly). Per Variety, Andrew Garfield and Miles Teller have been considered for the Jesus pic in unspecified roles—it is hilariously difficult to imagine the latter being Christlike in even the broadest sense. Prove me wrong, Marty!

All of this is in addition to the recent announcement that Scorsese is producing and hosting a Biblical docuseries for Fox Nation, a piece of information I simply refuse to absorb.

Will There Ever Be a Fourth 'Maze Runner' Movie?
Ki Hong Lee, Rosa Salazar, Dylan O'Brien and Thomas Brodie-Sangster on a poster for Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Movies
Movies
Will There Ever Be a Fourth 'Maze Runner' Movie?
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 17, 2024
Here's When You Can Stream 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' at Home, Titans and All
Godzilla x King Kong promo shot, in which Godzilla and King Kong face off in a serious fight, with explosions all around them.
Movies
Movies
Here's When You Can Stream 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' at Home, Titans and All
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 17, 2024
'Abigail' Review: This Ballerina Vampire Has the Perfect Bite
Abigail and Joey doing a picky promise in abigail
Movies
Movies
'Abigail' Review: This Ballerina Vampire Has the Perfect Bite
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 17, 2024
10 Best Movies Like 'The Proposal'
The-Proposal, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Betty White
Movies
Movies
10 Best Movies Like 'The Proposal'
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 16, 2024
Is There a 'Kung Fu Hustle' English Dub? Answered
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Movies
Movies
Is There a 'Kung Fu Hustle' English Dub? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 16, 2024
