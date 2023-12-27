Ready or Not, ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ Is Coming Soon

While viewers may still be digesting Zack Snyder’s space opera Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, the second part is already on the way. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will arrive on Netflix in early 2024 and may reveal what’s next for the franchise.

It may be a bit overwhelming to know that part two is already so close, considering that the first part is quite a lot to take in. While the film gained enough views to propel it to become the #1 movie on Netflix worldwide, its reviews have been largely negative. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire became Snyder’s worst-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes, which is quite a feat given that he also has Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice under his belt.

Most critics admit that Rebel Moon is quite a visual spectacle and is entertaining enough, with its action sequences and galactic adventures. However, it is so similar to other space operas and sci-fi epics that it feels like little more than a knockoff of Star Wars and Dune.

Still, Netflix already ordered both parts of Rebel Moon, which were shot back-to-back, so whether viewers are ready or not, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is coming. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Netflix drops first teaser for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Just days after the first part made its streaming debut, Netflix dropped the first official teaser for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. The speedy release of the teaser reminds viewers that the second part is close by with a streaming release date of April 19, 2024.

The teaser sees Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her team of warriors rallying to get the humble community on Veldt ready for war. They’re fighting an impossible battle, as Jimmy (Anthony Hopkins) is heard warning them. However, there’s no stopping it now. Viewers see the battle on the ground and in space as the rebels struggle to avoid pure annihilation. The teaser ends with Kora promising to kill her enemy for good this time and boasting a short haircut, similar to the one she wore during her days serving the Motherworld.

What to expect from Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

(Netflix)

Viewers can expect the majority of the lead cast from Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire to return for Part Two. In the first part, Kora spent the majority of the film assembling a team of warriors who will surely be back for the actual battle in Part Two. This team includes Boutella as Kora, Djimon Hounsou as General Titus, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Staz Nair as Tarak, and Donna Bae as Nemesis. The only two team members who likely won’t be returning are Kai (Charlie Hunnam) and Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), due to presumably being deceased by the end of Part One.

However, not all deaths in Rebel Moon are permanent, as Ed Skrein’s Atticus Noble will be returning in Part Two despite initially being believed dead towards the end of Part One. Other returnees we can expect to see are Hopkins as Jimmy, Fra Free as Balisarius, and Charlotte Maggi as Sam. Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, and Stella Grace Fitzgerald may also return in flashbacks as the King, Queen, and Princess Issa, respectively.

The official synopsis for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver reads:

REBEL MOON – PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Essentially, the film will pick up exactly where the first part left off. Kora and the majority of her team make it back to Veldt and now must get the community of farmers in shape to fight against the oppressive Motherworld. The Motherworld’s forces, led by Noble, are expected to unleash their full fury on Veldt. However, Noble has clear directions from Balisarius, Kora’s adoptive father, to bring his daughter back alive. Perhaps an unhappy family reunion is in store that will force Kora to confront her past with the Motherworld further.

Like its predecessor, it seems Part Two will be keeping its plot fairly simple. Additionally, with how heavy Snyder goes on the slow-motion, a single battle on Veldt may very well take up the entire length of the film. Hopefully, it still manages to throw some surprises at viewers and is strong enough to warrant further films in the series.

(featured image: Netflix)

