‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Rarity Collection 2 Release Date Confirmed

Get ready, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans, as the newest Rarity Collection 2 is coming out soon. We’ll give you info on Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection 2’s release date and more down below.

As reported by Dot Esports, the collection is set to launch on May 24, 2024. This collection is set to contain 79 cards in total for the 25th anniversary. The first Rarity Collection that came out on November 3, 2023, contained the same amount of cards. This pack in particular will contain three Super Rares, four Ultra Rares, and two Secret Rares by default. There are small odds that these rare cards, in turn, might be something even rarer, such as Quarter Century Secret Rare or the sought after Prismatic-style Collector’s rare.

Some of the 79 cards included in the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2 include: Silent Magician, Droll & Lock Bird, Peaceful Planet Calarium, Accesscode Talker, Silent Swordsman, Chaos Hunter, Illusion of Chaos, Guardian Chimera, Skull Meister, and more.

According to Destructoid, you can buy the Rarity Collection 2 set from various game stores and online distributors. Your best chance is to try an online store like Unicorn Cards, Magic Madhouse, Chaos Cards, and possibly Amazon. You can also try local stores like Target, Wal-Mart, and Gamestop.

Yu-Gi-Oh! the card game, created by Konami, first released in Japan in the year 1999. It quickly became one of the most popular and best selling card games of all time. The game is based on the manga and anime show of the same name, which follows the premise of a world where card battles are played out in larger-than-life holograms via special dueling technology. The card game is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary with the special booster sets.

