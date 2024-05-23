Photo of yami yugi from yugioh
(Konami/Gallop)
Category:
Gaming

‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Rarity Collection 2 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: May 23, 2024 04:31 pm

Get ready, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans, as the newest Rarity Collection 2 is coming out soon. We’ll give you info on Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection 2’s release date and more down below.

Recommended Videos

As reported by Dot Esports, the collection is set to launch on May 24, 2024. This collection is set to contain 79 cards in total for the 25th anniversary. The first Rarity Collection that came out on November 3, 2023, contained the same amount of cards. This pack in particular will contain three Super Rares, four Ultra Rares, and two Secret Rares by default. There are small odds that these rare cards, in turn, might be something even rarer, such as Quarter Century Secret Rare or the sought after Prismatic-style Collector’s rare.

Some of the 79 cards included in the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2 include: Silent Magician, Droll & Lock Bird, Peaceful Planet Calarium, Accesscode Talker, Silent Swordsman, Chaos Hunter, Illusion of Chaos, Guardian Chimera, Skull Meister, and more.

According to Destructoid, you can buy the Rarity Collection 2 set from various game stores and online distributors. Your best chance is to try an online store like Unicorn Cards, Magic Madhouse, Chaos Cards, and possibly Amazon. You can also try local stores like Target, Wal-Mart, and Gamestop.

Yu-Gi-Oh! the card game, created by Konami, first released in Japan in the year 1999. It quickly became one of the most popular and best selling card games of all time. The game is based on the manga and anime show of the same name, which follows the premise of a world where card battles are played out in larger-than-life holograms via special dueling technology. The card game is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary with the special booster sets.

We love a good Yu-Gi-Oh! character around here. Check out our article on the greatness that is Mai Kujaku.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Get Every Yoshi Kid in ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’
Mario and Yoshi in 'Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
How To Get Every Yoshi Kid in ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 23, 2024
Read Article Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’
A sneak peak of Wuthering Waves, featuring the Gorges of Spirits location
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 22, 2024
Read Article We’re Getting Free 5-Star Characters in ‘Wuthering Waves’?!
Wuthering Waves featured five stars.
Category: Gaming
Gaming
We’re Getting Free 5-Star Characters in ‘Wuthering Waves’?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 22, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Wuthering Waves’ Coming to PS4?
Wuthering Waves sneak peak, spider lilies
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is ‘Wuthering Waves’ Coming to PS4?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 22, 2024
Read Article Meet the ‘Wuthering Waves’ 5 Stars Characters
Male Rover falling in the trailer of Wuthering Waves
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Meet the ‘Wuthering Waves’ 5 Stars Characters
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Get Every Yoshi Kid in ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’
Mario and Yoshi in 'Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
How To Get Every Yoshi Kid in ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 23, 2024
Read Article Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’
A sneak peak of Wuthering Waves, featuring the Gorges of Spirits location
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 22, 2024
Read Article We’re Getting Free 5-Star Characters in ‘Wuthering Waves’?!
Wuthering Waves featured five stars.
Category: Gaming
Gaming
We’re Getting Free 5-Star Characters in ‘Wuthering Waves’?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 22, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Wuthering Waves’ Coming to PS4?
Wuthering Waves sneak peak, spider lilies
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is ‘Wuthering Waves’ Coming to PS4?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 22, 2024
Read Article Meet the ‘Wuthering Waves’ 5 Stars Characters
Male Rover falling in the trailer of Wuthering Waves
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Meet the ‘Wuthering Waves’ 5 Stars Characters
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 21, 2024
Author
Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson (he/they) writes about media criticism, race studies, intersectional feminism, and left-wing politics. He has been working with digital media and writing about pop culture since 2014. He enjoys video games, movies, and TV, and often gets into playful arguments with friends over Shonen anime and RPGs. He has experience writing for The Mary Sue, Cracked.com, Bunny Ears, Static Media, and The Crimson White. His Twitter can be found here: https://twitter.com/8bitStereo