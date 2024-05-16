How Many Episodes Does the Final Season of ‘Young Sheldon’ Have?

Young Sheldon isn’t as young anymore, given that we are now seven seasons in. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, following the life of Dr. Sheldon Cooper before he got the Dr. honorific, is in its final season as Sheldon and his family are looking to move onward and upward.

So, how many episodes are there in this final season?

Young Sheldon capitalized on the success of The Big Bang Theory, particularly the success of one well-loved character, Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons. Out of a group of oddball nerds, Sheldon was considered the oddest of all, with a genius-level intellect but zero social awareness, leading him to very much put his foot in it on many an occasion. A few times throughout the show, Sheldon’s mental state is brought into question, with the character firmly stating, “I’m not crazy. My mother had me tested.”

Within the series, Sheldon’s background becomes a recurring storyline, a young boy of science raised in Texas by a highly Christian mother. The concept must have been intriguing to executives over at CBS because they decided to greenlight the Young Sheldon spinoff, which first aired in 2017, two years before The Big Bang Theory came to an end. The show went on to become a success, with a pretty decent run of its own, and is now coming to an end after seven seasons.

How many episodes are in season 7?

The final season of the show contains 14 episodes in total, with the first, “A Weiner Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree,” having aired on February 15, 2024. The last two episodes, titled “Funeral” and “Memoir” will be released on May 16, bringing an end to Sheldon’s story—for now. The spinoff is getting its own spinoff, a rare double-spinoff, in the form of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, which will follow Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, and his wife, Mandy, as they build a life together in Texas in the ’90s.

Young Sheldon took on a life of its own, retconning a lot of what we knew about Sheldon’s childhood from The Big Bang Theory to make certain characters more digestible, such as Sheldon’s father, George Cooper. We have seen Sheldon, played by the phenomenal Iain Armitage, grow up from a nine-year-old entering high school to a 14-year-old ready to attend East Texas Tech. We know where his story goes from there, his work at Caltech, the friends he makes, the love he has with Amy Farrah Fowler, and the Nobel Prize they both go on to win together.

You can catch the last episodes of Young Sheldon on CBS and Paramount+. You can then watch previous episodes on Amazon Prime Video as well as Netflix, where season seven will eventually find a home, joining the previous seasons already there.

