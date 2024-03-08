When Is ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 Heading to Netflix?

Young Sheldon season 7 is now airing on CBS! But wait a minute. Seasons 1 through 6 are all streaming on Netflix. When will season 7 join them?

Young Sheldon, which premiered in 2017, tells the story of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), a child prodigy growing up with his family in Texas in the late 80s and early 90s. Sheldon lives with his brother George (Montana Jordan), sister Missy (Raegan Revord), his mother Mary (Zoe Perry), and his father George (Lance Barber), with frequent visits to his Meemaw (Annie Potts). The show centers on the scrapes Sheldon gets into when he has trouble fitting in with the people around him, and sees him deal with problems like getting a paper route, having dinner with college donors, and launching a comic database.

The show is a spinoff prequel to The Big Bang Theory, which focuses on the adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons), who has accomplished his goal of becoming a physicist and works at Cal Tech. Seasons 1 through 6 see Sheldon grow from a child to a young teenager.

Is Young Sheldon worth a watch? Although it’s not the most highly acclaimed show out there, it’s a solid family sitcom. Anyone who’s ever felt misunderstood might identify with Sheldon, and although the character doesn’t have a diagnosis in the show, neurodivergent viewers might find his struggles with things like sensory issues and relationships very relatable.

Season 7 recently began airing on CBS, with its first episode having dropped on February 15. If you’ve got Paramount+ or Max, you can also stream season 7. However, if you have Netflix, you’ll have to wait awhile.

How long, though? Using data from past seasons, What’s On Netflix predicts that Young Sheldon season 7 will hit Netflix sometime between September 2024 and May 2025. So far, that looks like the most reliable prediction.

So if you’re willing to wait, Young Sheldon will probably hit Netflix within the next year or so. If you’re craving more of Sheldon and the rest of the Coopers, you’ll need to turn to CBS for now.

