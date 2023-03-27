You Know Your Show Is Gonna Be Good When They’re Planning Season 2 Before It Even Premieres

When Daredevil ended on Netflix, fans longed for the day when we’d see Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock once more. But luckily, Disney and Marvel Studios have been kind, recently, to fans of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, even before Daredevil: Born Again brings him back for more of his own series. When Cox returned as Matt in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seemed like a fun nod to a lawyer who happens to be a superhero and lives in New York near Peter, and yet, that wasn’t the last time we saw him, either.

He showed up again in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and then the announcement came that Daredevil: Born Again would be heading to Disney+! With all this also came the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye, as well as news of Jon Bernthal reportedly rejoining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Frank Castle/the Punisher. And now, all of this is leading to … maybe two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again?!

Vincent D’Onofrio was doing an interview with Newsweek when he revealed that the show has plans for at least two seasons, bringing more of Matt Murdock to us. Now, this isn’t confirmed as a second season—just that the series has plans for two seasons currently. Sure, plenty of other showrunners, writers, and more have ideas for where they’d take their show if it got a second season, but this sounds a bit more concrete than just hopes and ideas for season 2, which makes sense for a franchise as established as Marvel.

“And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can’t say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want,” D’Onofrio said. “It’s really quite cool to be doing it.” So it is seemingly being set up with payoffs in the second season, making it necessary to do at least two seasons. And good! I want more of Matt Murdock in my life.

What will we get out of those two seasons? Something different than the Netflix series, apparently, but keeping fans in mind, as D’Onofrio told Newsweek, among other things, “I think it’s something that people are not going to expect. But, always with these Marvel old comic stories that are being revisited and reinvented by us actors, and the writers, the main thing is to answer the fans.”

All of this makes me even more excited for the series, especially since it seemed like we’d have to say goodbye to Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock when Daredevil ended and now we might have two seasons of his new show right out of the gate? That’s … awesome.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

