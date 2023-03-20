‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Set Pic Reveals New Character—But Who Is She?

Get ready for Daredevil fans to be super annoying over the next eight months! As season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again films in and around New York City, we’re starting to get a steady stream of set photos. That means delicious fan theories to pore over!

The latest set picture to emerge is a shot of Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James (Severance, The Book of Mormon on Broadway) walking side by side.

Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James filming ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ from Friday!



Cox is in full Matt Murdock mode, wearing a business suit and carrying a briefcase and a cane. James is walking beside him, also in a suit, carrying either a handbag or a briefcase. They’re walking in front of steps that evoke a courthouse. All signs point to James playing a fellow lawyer—and a few fan theories have emerged about who exactly she might be.

The first theory is that she’s playing Kirsten McDuffie. In the comics, Kirsten is a district attorney who has a long romantic relationship with Matt, with the two of them even living together for awhile. The two of them go through a plot arc similar to Peter Parker and MJ in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, with Kirsten learning Matt’s secret identity and then having her memory erased.

The second theory is that James is playing Ellen King, a paralegal who works at New York’s DA’s office. Ellen doesn’t have quite as strong of a connection to Matt Murdock, though, so this theory is a little less likely (although Marvel Studios has strayed pretty far from its source material before, so who knows?)

The third theory—and, look, I’m just the messenger here, okay?—is that James is playing a recast Foggy Nelson. I don’t know where that theory came from, I don’t know who started it, I don’t know what evidence they have, but I’m just reporting on fan theories here, and this is one I came across. I think this theory is the least likely of all, mainly because Elden Henson will always and forever be my Foggy, but I think it’s a good illustration of what Marvel’s obsession with secrecy has done to us all.

In short, we have no idea who James might be playing. But she’s awesome, and the Daredevil revival is awesome, so we can’t wait to find out.

