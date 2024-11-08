‘You guys literally threw a years-long temper tantrum’: MAGAs mock Democrats despite believing stolen election lies for four years

Some MAGA heads are now trying to mock Democrats for being sad about a neo-Nazi winning the presidency.

If you haven’t caught the news already, looks like Trump somehow won the 2024 election. Being a non-binary person of color, this is fairly bad news to hear. We already had to deal with so much fascism during Biden’s administration from the Republicans, but now that they have full control over government, things could get a lot worse than they already are.

So, as expected, a lot of left-wing people are fairly upset about the news, which stoked a few MAGA idiots into mocking them, even though they whined for four years after Biden beat Trump back in 2020. An X user named John DiLillo captured the sentiment perfectly, saying, “They love to post videos from 2016 like this as if they’re embarrassing. oh, some people cried and said bad words? you guys literally threw a years-long temper tantrum and tried to overthrow the government”

Yeah, DiLillo is right. It is natural for people to express sadness and fear over fairly alarming events, which is why left-leaning folks are doing so. However, MAGA types went full conspiracy theorist when Trump lost 2020. This led to Jan 6, one of the most embarrassing moments in American history for us all, along with a whole slew of extremely dangerous conspiracy theories and right-wing rhetoric. This was all in service of peddling the myth that some deep state agents stole the election from Trump erroneously.

As PBS reports, Trump winning the 2024 election does not confirm their lies about the 2020 election being stolen. For starters, voter fraud itself is largely mythological. It’s fairly difficult to even commit voter fraud in America, and the evidence says otherwise. Most elections are decided by the same procedure that we’ve been doing for decades.

Unfortunately, that also applies to Trump’s win as well, and the Democratic party will definitely need to rethink their strategy for 2028. Here’s looking forward to winning back government from Republicans!

