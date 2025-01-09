You can now own Christopher Nolan’s Best Picture for only $5!

Have you not seen Oppenheimer yet? What are you DOING? It’s another masterpiece from Christopher Nolan, director of the Dark Knight Trilogy, and one of the most famous auteurs working in Hollywood today. And now it can be yours—if you have Movies Anywhere, an app that allows you to sync your legally purchased movies—for the low price of $4.99.

All you have to do is get Movies Anywhere and then purchase the Oppenheimer digital movie code from GRUV, a movie and TV site from Universal Pictures. Voila, you’re ready to go! But be quick about it, because GRUV won’t be selling the movie for $4.99 forever. They’re currently running a sale of “Award Winning and Nominated Movies.” Definitely check out the rest of the sale, because there’s some gems in there. If you like musicals, for example, GRUV is offering Les Miserables and Mamma Mia at low prices. And if you have young kids to entertain (or just really like children’s movies, hey, I’m not judging) they have modern classics such as Despicable Me and How to Train Your Dragon available.

But purchase yourself Oppenheimer first, though. That movie is one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2023. It has an all-star cast: Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and supporting turns from Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and more. And it cleaned up big during awards season. Oppenheimer won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor, Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Actor, and Christopher Nolan won Best Director. All in all, it picked up seven Oscars out of thirteen nominations, as well as multiple other accolades at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

The only disappointing thing is that Oppenheimer’s cinematic rival Barbie is not available on GRUV, so you can’t buy yourself an inexpensive Barbenheimer double-bill. But hey, you can’t have everything. And Oppenheimer will keep you going until Nolan’s next movie, his highly anticipated take on The Odyssey, comes out.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy