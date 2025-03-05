In weird celebrity couples: Didn’t expect seeing Voldemort and a talk show host together

Celebrity couples can be fascinating. While I love when a celebrity dates some random regular person, I do love when stars date each other. Which is why the news that two celebrities from the opposite sides of the famous spectrum are maybe together is so…baffling.

News broke that Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes and comedian Chelsea Handler may be seeing each other and to that I say: WHAT? HOW? To be fair, Handler hosted the Critics Choice Awards earlier in February where Fiennes was nominated for his work in Conclave. Maybe the two met there and hit it off. OR maybe someone thought these two crazy kids would hit it off.

Earlier this year, Handler was talking about her life and shared that she does have someone she’s seeing who she is attracted to. She spoke about their sex life and praised what they have going on. But she also made it clear that she was still going to make sure her career was her focus.

“I have someone that I’m seeing now that I’m very attracted to and that I like having sex with, and so that’s a really good like nice little thing I have going,” Handler said, according to PEOPLE. She did clarify that whoever she is with has to know that she is not going to make them her biggest priority, saying “All I know is I know what I’m supposed to be doing, and any man that’s in my life is not the main character. That’s a side relationship, and I love them, and I want to respect everybody, but that’s not my main M.O. in life. I’m not that kind of person.”

Good for her. Then came a post from New York Post. Her and Fiennes left the Oscars together, fueling many to believe that he is her man.

Honestly, gives me hope as a funny girl

Whenever a comedian ends up dating a serious actor or a heartthrob, it gives hope to us who have been labeled as the “funny” ones. Think to when Jenny Slate and Chris Evans were dating. That was a beacon of hope for those of us girls who love to make a quick little one liner and are not model status. While Handler is beautiful and has her own career, her rumored pairing with Fiennes is just odd enough hat it fascinates me.

Look, that man is Voldemort from now until the end of time for me. He’s also got those “romantic comedy” chops thanks to movies like Maid in Manhattan. So while on paper they might not seem like the first celebrity couple you’d put together, their energies do seem kind of fun with each other.

We don’t know if this was the man that Handler was talking about but, if so, I kind of love that for her and Fiennes.

