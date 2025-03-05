Lively vs. Baldoni: Should Taylor Swift finally break her silence?

Taylor Swift, who has been a vocal supporter of women and women’s rights, has gotten attention for being silent over Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s feud. Lively, who is one of Swift’s best friends, is suing Baldoni over sexual harassment.

Swift will reportedly be questioned under oath during the ongoing Baldoni-Lively lawsuit. Nevertheless, there are rumors swirling about Lively and Swift’s friendship. It’s speculated that the songstress has withdrawn from Lively’s company over the past few months.

Part of this surprising development is that Swift and Lively weren’t seen together during the 2025 Super Bowl. This is a couple of friends who probably inspire Pinterest “friendship goals” boards. Suspiciously, the two haven’t been seen in each other’s company compared to the 2024 Super Bowl. Officially, though, Lively just didn’t want to overshadow Swift’s big night with Travis Kelce.

Is Khaleesi losing one of her dragons?

According to TMZ, an alleged, possible rift between Swift and Lively formed after the It Ends with Us actress allegedly used Swift in a message to Baldoni. “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” Lively said in a text shared by CNN.

“For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you,” Lively allegedly continued. These messages don’t overtly call Swift or Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, her dragons. Nevertheless, speculations about the Game of Thrones-themed message point to Reynolds and Swift as dragons, with Lively as Daenerys Targaryen herself. Swift reportedly feels “used” because of this incident.

Regardless, talks of a friendship breakup are pure speculation at this point. But Swift’s lack of support for Lively may work in Baldoni’s favor. “If Taylor does not believe Lively, she will be the smoking gun in this case,” according to The Daily Mail.

After all, the multi-award-winning singer is known for speaking up against abuse and misogyny in the entertainment industry. During Kesha’s legal battle with Dr. Luke, Swift donated $250,000 in support of Kesha. Swift also sued DJ David Mueller and only demanded one dollar for damages after he groped her at a meet and greet. The message was clear—the truth and the court’s belief in victims mattered more than the reparations.

It’s still too soon to conclude anything between Swift and Lively. As a pair with an enduring friendship, perhaps Swift is just sitting out her friend’s legal troubles out of respect.

