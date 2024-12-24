Christopher Nolan’s next movie is for the AP English kids everywhere

It’s a big day for the English kids. Those of us who poured our hearts into books and essays are finally getting our time to shine. That is that Christopher Nolan is adapting one of literatures most influential works into his next film: The Odyssey.

Homer’s poem is 12,109 lines and has been divided into multiple stories throughout the years. Many of us were introduced to the poem when we were younger but for those of us who studied AP English in high school, we know Homer and his work well. The Odyssey is about a Greek hero named Odysseus on his journey home from the Trojan war. The poem is often paired with Homer’s poem, The Iliad.

We don’t know much about Nolan’s adaptation with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Anne Hathaway all as part of the cast. In theory, Damon could be Odysseus with Holland playing Telemachus. But we don’t yet know what his plans are.

Recently, Holland spoke with The Dish about his role and revealed that he isn’t even informed on Nolan’s plans. “To be perfectly honest, I don’t really know what it’s about,” Holland said on the podcast. “I’m super excited, but it’s been pretty quiet about the project. I met with [Nolan] and it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it is, and I’m sure when he’s ready he’ll announce what it’s about.”

We now know that it is The Odyssey but that is all we currently have to go on. Well that and it will be an epic IMAX adventure for us all to partake in. What makes this special for me though, as a Nolan fan, is the fact that this is very much for those English kids who obsessed over Homer’s work.

Shout out to all us nerds!

Ask any kind who got into higher level English courses and they will tell you facts about work like The Odyssey that will shock you. Why? Well, we’re all a bunch of nerds who love to read. Of course we know things about Homer’s works and still talk about it. Nolan giving us an adaptation of the epic poem and putting it in IMAX is weirdly fitting.

Nolan is someone who is very passionate about preserving the art of storytelling when it comes to cinema. So bringing to life one of the most beloved and ancient of stories in his preferred format is fitting. I trust Nolan completely and I do think that if anyone was going to attempt to adapt Homer’s work, it should be him. But now we get to speculate on the casting and how Nolan is going to bring the poem to life through his vision.

I just need to know if The Iliad is next on his list after this.

Thank you, Christopher Nolan. If you’re taking suggestions, I have some other classics I was into while in AP English classes that I’d love you to bring to life next. If you’re interested, of course.

