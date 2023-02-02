Yet Again, Pedro Pascal Is Breaking the Internet

Pedro Pascal is on top of the world, and rightfully so! He’s currently starring in The Last of Us as Joel Miller leading up to the premiere of season 3 of The Mandalorian. To celebrate his success, he’s hosting Saturday Night Live on February 4 with musical guest Coldplay. But he’s been just breaking the internet left, right, and center recently.

First, it was two videos with Entertainment Tonight‘s Ash Crossan, who is doing the lord’s work by reminding Pascal that he is a daddy, a zaddy, and everything in between. When she spoke with him for The Last of Us, the two talked about what a Zaddy is.

And then he called Crossan “Momma” when they met up at the premiere for The Last of Us, which broke Twitter once more.

You all deserve some Pedro content for being hotties pic.twitter.com/lIwDMdpwFd — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 14, 2023

So fans of the actor were already on high alert for something else to completely derail their lives (something that’s not Joel Miller because we know that’s just breaking us all). We should have known Pascal’s SNL promos would do the job. First, we got to see Pascal’s “first impression” with the cast, in which he almost kills the new cast member named Matt (who looks like a clicker from The Last of Us).

Another video was released shortly after and had fans screaming online. The video, which was clearly shot the same day as the first, is a fun nod to Pascal’s energy and his work. But it’s also a perfect, addictive watch. Okay, look, it was Pascal dancing to “BigDickEnergy” by Fantini, and when I realized what it was, I cackled so loudly that I woke my cat up.

Dancing on your own (with a clicker)

The video has Pedro Pascal and Matt the clicker dancing to the Fantini song, and, for lack of a better way of describing it, “poppin’ their booties” along to the track. Did I ever think I’d see a clicker and Joel Miller dancing together? No, but it’s SNL. I should have known better.

pedro pascal dancing with a clicker ? pic.twitter.com/mwJhIQDvVV — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) February 1, 2023

When the video started to make its way online, half of my friends had it in their Instagram stories. And that’s because fans of the actor are just so proud of him!

Read-thru with Pedro Pascal! pic.twitter.com/JsLNYAfbSs — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2023

He’s also making fans proud by being the first Chilean to host the show. My Podro Pascal co-host Catrina Dennis shared their excitement about this on Twitter:

Pedro Pascal is about to be the first Chilean to host SNL ?????? so proud!! — Catrina (@ohcatrina) February 2, 2023

It really is just a love fest for Pascal from the fans who have supported him over the years. Getting to see him tackle something like SNL is a big deal, and all these videos and pictures from the set show how much fun he’s having doing it.

I hope he knows that we are immensely proud of him. 20 years working endlessly trying to achieve his hopes and dreams and he is back in the city that he started in, hosting an iconic show and being the lead in huge franchises. Pedro Pascal, we are so proud & we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/q22zxrMR0I — sandy (@thefuckinsandes) February 2, 2023

God, this is a good week to be a Pedro Pascal fan.

(featured image: NBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]