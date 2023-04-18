Every Song Featured in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2

Sometimes the world can feel like a crazy place, but at least we have our comfort shows to take us out of it for a little while. Everyone’s comfort show is a little different. Maybe it’s something like Bluey (which is a really good show) or a classic sitcom you’ve already seen multiple times. For me, Yellowjackets has quickly become my preferred escapist viewing. Sure, it involves cults, murder, and cannibalism, but there’s something magic about it that just makes me feel better.

The Showtime series has great storytelling, directing, and acting (I’m so in love with Melanie Lynskey as adult Shauna). One of the best things about the show is the use of music. Since half of the story takes place in the 1990s, music from that era is heavily—and expertly—used to complement the scenes. Plus, it hits me right in the nostalgia feels. If you’re like me, the Yellowjackets soundtrack is your go-to playlist. Or it will be, once you’ve collected every song featured in season 2 of Yellowjackets.

We’ll be updating this list every week with the songs from each new episode.

Yellowjackets season 2 trailer

“Just a Girl” by Florence and the Machine—Yes, the ethereal Florence covered No Doubt’s ’90s anthem. Teenage me wishes she had this version.

Episode 1: “Friends, Roman, Countrymen”

“Seventeen” by Sharon Van Etten

“Drown” by the Smashing Pumpkins

“A Night in Rio” by Graham de Wilde

“#1 Crush” by Garbage—Every ’90s girl still knows this song by heart. It was secretly dedicated to every crush we ever had.

“Last Resort” by Papa Roach

“Cornflake Girl” by Tori Amos—Who else got emotional when they heard Tori Amos’s iconic song pop up on Yellowjackets?

Episode 2: “Edible Complex”

“No Room for a Nihilist in Hollywood” by Peachy

“Inertia Creeps” by Massive Attack

“Little Queenie” by Sadgirl

“Climbing up the Walls” by Radiohead—The scene and song worked perfectly together.

Episode 3: “Digestif”

“These Are the Days” by 10,000 Maniacs

“Seether” by Veruca Salt

“When I Go Walking” by Popecoke

“Past Not Forgotten” by The Parachute Men

“Take Me Down” by Sonica Disturbia

“Full Time Jack Move” by Larry Thomas West

“Bells for Her” by Tori Amos

Episode 4: “Old Wounds”

“No Return” by Alanis Morissette—For this episode, our angry ’90s goddess Alanis Morissette covered the series’ theme song. They somehow found a way to make a very cool song even better.

“Rainbow Tour” by Evita Original Cast

“Won’t Waste a Day” by James Donald Davies and Martin Jackson

“Angst In My Pants” by Sparks

