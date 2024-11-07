‘Y’all watched him abandon everyone to die’: Americans can’t believe that this United States senator was re-elected

The Zodiac Killer got re-elected in Texas. Eh, I mean, Ted Cruz was re-elected to his seat as a Senator for the state of Texas. You know, the guy who fled to Cancun when Texas was hit with freezing weather.

Recommended Videos

Cruz has consistently shown the world who he is. He let Donald Trump insult him time and time again and still supported him and now he is..right back in the Senate for a third term. I don’t know about you but if my Senator fled the state when he should have been helping his constituents, I would not be giving him my vote the next time around.

Yet Cruz constantly gets away with things like this. The news that he was re-elected had everyone talking about this one thing though because HOW can you vote for someone who, in time of need, you know will leave you if it benefits him?

“Y’all watched him abandon everyone to die and still voted him back??????” one user on X wrote and that is probably the most baffling part about this situation.

yall watched him abandon everyone to die and still voted him back??????? https://t.co/JsYjtuq3Z8 — J (@jtakuz) November 6, 2024

Another user wrote “How is Ted Cruz still winning after the whole ‘abandoning his constituents during a life endangering freeze’ stunt” and that really is the question. How does someone like Ted Cruz continue to get your votes when he doesn’t do anything but flea when he is supposed to actually do his job? Is Republican control that important to you that you’re willing to forget who Cruz is as a leader?

Others across the country were just confused as to how this can continue to happen. Cruz winning really doesn’t make sense given his history. If it comes down to it, he does not have Texas’ best interest at heart!

okay —- trump v kamala, dems v republicans aside



i need texans who keep voting for this man to explain why to me. he fled your state after leaving you high and dry in the worst snowstorm texas has ever seen. what is his appeal? as a non-texan what am i misunderstanding? https://t.co/NWuNWJ5CNp — danisha carter (@danishacarterr) November 6, 2024

He cannot be that interesting to you

I have to assume that Cruz has just simply lucked out in the sense that he is Republican and has enough voters on his side to just keep voting for him no matter what because logically, it makes no sense. There is no reason why someone like Ted Cruz got re-elected. Again, he abandoned the state he was supposed to be serving when things got tough. He abandoned Texas to go to the beach in Mexico.

So if anyone as actively a fan of Cruz, I would need them to explain how that is possible to me like I was five years old. The logical explanation is just that he has enough Republicans in Texas willing to vote red down a ballot and ignore how much of a coward he is. Whatever the reason behind Cruz’s continued Senate seat wins, I just don’t get it.

I’ve never heard this man say a single intelligent thing. It’s even more confusing when those in Texas don’t even know who is voting for him. One user on X wrote “I’m a Texas voter and I’ve never in my entire life met anyone who supports him (at least not openly) so it baffles me just as much as you!!!!”

Ted Cruz is yet again a Senator and I just don’t get it.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy