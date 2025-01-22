‘Y’all got played’: MAGAs called out for Trump’s empty promises and huge, selfish payday

The internet is calling out MAGAs after Donald Trump failed to fulfill any of his promises to them during his first days in office, although he did continue adding to his wealth.

Recommended Videos

During his campaign, Trump made numerous promises to his followers, including that he’d lower the cost of groceries. Although there are numerous factors driving inflation that aren’t always within the president’s control, many Republicans blamed rising prices on Joe Biden. Trump quickly realized he could paint himself as a hero by promising to bring prices down, so he made it one of the cornerstones of his presidential campaign. In fact, after winning the election, he gloated, “I won on groceries.” He also made a bold claim that he would end the war in Ukraine on his very first day in office. Given that his first day passed with no declaration of peace in the Russo-Ukraine War, he has already officially broken one promise. So far, the only small step he’s taken to establish peace is a weak threat of tariffs on Russia. Additionally, no measures have been taken to reduce prices.

As a result, many internet users are curious when, or if, MAGAs will realize Trump played them. He said what was necessary to earn their votes, but now that he’s in office, it’s looking like he’ll prioritize his own agenda rather than his campaign promises.

Donald Trump increases his wealth amid broken campaign promises

X user JerryRigEverything pointed out Trump’s broken promise to lower prices. He explained that the President has signed nearly 100 Executive Orders, but not a single one “lowers the cost of eggs, housing, or healthcare.” Jerry RigEverything alleged that one thing Trump achieved during his first week in office was increasing his wealth by $40 billion. He concluded, “Y’all got played.”

trump has signed 100 executive orders on his first day in office. None of which lowers the cost of eggs, housing, or healthcare.



He did however, get himself $40,000,000,000 dollars richer in the last week. So there's that.



y'all got played. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) January 22, 2025

JerryRigEverything didn’t specify how Trump got $40 billion, but he is likely referring to Trump’s new cryptocurrency. Just before his inauguration, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, launched a pair of meme coins: $TRUMP and $Melania. The meme coin immediately soared in value, with outlets like Mint estimating that Trump’s stake was worth around $35 billion. However, Forbes did note that the figures reported on by the media weren’t entirely accurate and estimated the actual worth of his stake in the meme coin to be around $6 billion.

Still, the sentiment of JerryRigEverything’s post stands. Trump is a billionaire who continues boosting his net worth significantly due to his meme coin and stake in Truth Social’s parent company. He’ll continue to accumulate astounding wealth even as he not only holds off on lowering prices for Americans as promised but even raises their prices. One of his first moves was to rescind Biden’s Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for Americans, bringing a program meant to lower prescription costs for Medicare beneficiaries to a halt. He is also still threatening 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which will drive up the costs of many goods for American consumers.

Although Trump hasn’t lowered prices for America, he has been busy requiring the government to recognize only two genders, rescinding executive orders meant to combat discrimination in the workplace, pulling America out of the World Health Organization, and taking down government websites related to DEI offices, reproductive rights, and the Constitution. The MAGAs who genuinely thought they’d get lower prices will have to learn the hard way that MAGA politicians don’t care about them or making their lives better; they only care about having control and forcing their agenda on America.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy