23 Games Aren’t Enough! ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ Will Be a Live-Action Series!

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is coming to … Amazon Prime Video? You’re reading that right. If you’re already missing the game’s old story, it’s coming back in an all-new series directed by Take Masaharu and Takemoto Kengo.

This upcoming series may share a similar name to the English name of a later game in the series, but it’s not going to be about Ichiban Kasuga. Instead, Kiyru Kazuma will be coming back as the series’ protagonist.

Ryoma Takeuchi, known for his roles in the live-action adaptations of Kamen Rider and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, will play the role of Kiryu Kazuma. The first half of the series will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 24.

The second batch of episodes will arrive later, on November 1. The series will have subtitles and 30 different dubs. Hopefully, the localization of these dubs will be just as good as the game’s.

Will Six Episodes be Enough?

Make the choice to take the next step. Like a Dragon: Yakuza comes to Prime Video October 24. pic.twitter.com/Pn2gKQzqlK — RGG Studio | Like a Dragon & Yakuza Series (@RGGStudio) June 4, 2024

Because, despite the dark and seedy backdrop of the Yakuza series, the substories are usually full of humor. But given Amazon Prime Video’s details of the upcoming series, it looks like we’ll be looking at the main events of Kiryu’s life from the first Yakuza game.

Although his story is a timeless classic, will six episodes be enough? The series will be set during the first game, Yakuza, from 1995 all the way to 2005. Expect drama, betrayal, and maybe less of the lighthearted and silly stuff we’ve grown used to in the games.

