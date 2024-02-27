Will There Be a ‘House of Ninjas’ Season 2? Here’s the Series’ Status.

Sorry, I can’t let you into the House of Ninjas without Naruto crocs. I don’t care if you’ve seen all of House of Ninjas season one; if you haven’t copped some sweet footwear from the ultimate ninja franchise, then how am I supposed to know if you’re a poser or not?

Recommended Videos

Do you even know what Shipudden means? Listen, I don’t mean to gatekeep ninjas here, but I’m gonna have to throw up a Rashomon Gate, Orochimaru style, to keep out the wannabes. If you don’t get the reference, you gotta leave.

You’re still here? Good. You passed the first test. A true ninja would never be daunted by obscure anime references. If you backed out at the first sign of trouble, how would you ever be able to defend your ninja way of life like they do in House of Ninjas?

What is House of Ninjas about again?

House of Ninjas is Netflix series about Japan’s last surviving family of ninjas, the Tawara clan. The clan has long since hung up their black clothes and kunai, but after a new threat appears, the Tawaras will have to resort to their old ways in order to survive.

So will there be a House of Ninjas season 2?

As of now, we simply don’t know. Netflix has yet to renew House of Ninjas for a second season. It could be that they are simply keeping things hush-hush, ninja style, until they are ready to make the announcement. Or it’s possible that we will never truly know the fate of the Tawara clan. But as ninjas, I’m sure they would rather keep the details of their personal lives a secret anyway.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]