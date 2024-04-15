Sebastian Shaw and Emma Frost in 'X-Men '97'
Category:
TV

Meet Sebastian Shaw, the Number One Suspect in ‘X-Men ’97’s Latest Development

Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 14, 2024 08:50 pm

X-Men ’97 has dropped another devastating episode, reminding us that, when Marvel Studios wants to, they can indulge in peak superhero storytelling, masterful emotional weight and all.

Recommended Videos

This time, ’97‘s sights were set on Genosha, which has evolved from a deserted mutant labor camp into a proper island nation where mutants of all abilities, colors, and creeds can live free from oppression, at least until a Wild Sentinel (or whoever’s controlling it, if anyone) decides that this is simply unacceptable.

The resulting battle will be stuck in our minds for a hot minute, but it would be wise to turn our attention to the Genoshan council, considering the nation’s governing body boasts Sebastian Shaw among its ranks. And for those of us already familiar with Shaw’s whole deal, well, our eyebrows remain raised.

Who is Sebastian Shaw?

While ’97 introduces Shaw as a member of Genosha’s council, X-Men fans know that he’s much more famous for being bad news.

Shaw is the billionaire leader of the Inner Circle within the New York branch of the Hellfire Club, a group of mutants who wish to take over the world. Shaw’s mutant ability allows him to absorb energy and convert it into physical strength, which makes him a formidable opponent.

Shaw and his posse have clashed with the X-Men in the past, attempting to brainwash Jean Grey into joining their ranks during the original animated series. That bad blood was never truly reconciled. You have to wonder if Shaw and the wider Inner Circle members (such as fellow Genoshan council member Emma Frost), had anything to do with the Wild Sentinel’s attack. Shaw has, after all, funded the Sentinel project before.

That said, laying waste to Genosha is a curious step if world domination is the end goal. We’ll have to keep a sharp eye on Shaw and company as the series progresses, regardless of how many more tears we’ll have to fight back in to see the screen.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Get to Know Your Unfriendly Neighborhood Raiders in ‘Fallout’
Image of Ella Purnell as Lucy in Prime Video's 'Fallout.' She is a white woman with long, dark hair pulled into a ponytail and wearing a blue 'Fallout' vault suit. She has a Pip-Boy on her wrist and she's sitting on a box in front of a fire at night, resting her arms on her lap as she looks out into the distance.
Category: TV
TV
Get to Know Your Unfriendly Neighborhood Raiders in ‘Fallout’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Might Be Here Sooner Than We Think
River, Jackson, and Louisa in a promotional image for 'Slow Horses'
Category: TV
TV
‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Might Be Here Sooner Than We Think
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Ryan Gosling Returns to ‘SNL’ With One of His Best Sketches
Ryan Gosling and Sarah Sherman in "Papyrus 2" on SNL.
Category: TV
TV
Ryan Gosling Returns to ‘SNL’ With One of His Best Sketches
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Bid Barbenheimer Farewell on ‘SNL’
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling sing during Gosling's opening monologue on 'Saturday Night Live'.
Category: TV
TV
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Bid Barbenheimer Farewell on ‘SNL’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Shogun’ Is Approaching the Endgame With Episode 9 on the Horizon
Hiroyuki Sanada starring in Shogun 2024 remake
Category: TV
TV
‘Shogun’ Is Approaching the Endgame With Episode 9 on the Horizon
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Get to Know Your Unfriendly Neighborhood Raiders in ‘Fallout’
Image of Ella Purnell as Lucy in Prime Video's 'Fallout.' She is a white woman with long, dark hair pulled into a ponytail and wearing a blue 'Fallout' vault suit. She has a Pip-Boy on her wrist and she's sitting on a box in front of a fire at night, resting her arms on her lap as she looks out into the distance.
Category: TV
TV
Get to Know Your Unfriendly Neighborhood Raiders in ‘Fallout’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Might Be Here Sooner Than We Think
River, Jackson, and Louisa in a promotional image for 'Slow Horses'
Category: TV
TV
‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Might Be Here Sooner Than We Think
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Ryan Gosling Returns to ‘SNL’ With One of His Best Sketches
Ryan Gosling and Sarah Sherman in "Papyrus 2" on SNL.
Category: TV
TV
Ryan Gosling Returns to ‘SNL’ With One of His Best Sketches
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Bid Barbenheimer Farewell on ‘SNL’
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling sing during Gosling's opening monologue on 'Saturday Night Live'.
Category: TV
TV
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Bid Barbenheimer Farewell on ‘SNL’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Shogun’ Is Approaching the Endgame With Episode 9 on the Horizon
Hiroyuki Sanada starring in Shogun 2024 remake
Category: TV
TV
‘Shogun’ Is Approaching the Endgame With Episode 9 on the Horizon
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 14, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons