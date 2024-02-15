Fans’ Brains Are Melting Over This ‘X-Men ’97’ Trailer Detail

The band is getting back together: X-Men ’97 is finally hitting Disney+ on March 20. The first trailer for the new series dropped this morning, and one detail in particular has fans screaming.

The trailer shows the series finale of the original X-Men animated series, which aired in 1997 (hence the title of the new show). In the finale, Professor Xavier seems to lie on his deathbed, saying his farewells to the team. The trailer then shows various action sequences from the new series, along with characters like Cyclops, Jubilee, Storm, Rogue, and Wolverine. The trailer ends with Magneto announcing that he now has control of all of Xavier’s assets.

At the 1:13 mark of the trailer, we see an especially cool sequence. Wolverine is running towards the camera when Gambit hops on his back. Wolverine unsheathes his Adamantium claws, while Gambit activates his power to manipulate kinetic energy. While riding on Wolverine’s back, Gambit uses his power to charge Wolverine’s claws with energy, turning them bright purple and glowing. Now that’s a team-up!

Fans watching the trailer immediately hit on how cool the moment is.

The moment isn’t just cool in its own right. Fans have been speculating for years about whether Gambit could charge Wolverine’s claws in a combo attack. In a Reddit thread from 2020, fans disagreed on whether or not Gambit could successfully pull it off. But even before the trailer, there was precedent for it: In Ultimate X-Men #50, Gambit charges Wolverine’s claws to fend him off while they’re fighting each other.

If you’re one of the fans who’s been debating this question for years, it looks like you have your answer: Gambit can indeed charge Wolverine’s claws, and he will do so. If you’re a fan who never even considered whether it was possible, then the trailer is your first hint that some awesome stuff is going to go down in the new series.

X-Men ’97 is hitting Disney+ on March 20—claws, playing cards, and all!

