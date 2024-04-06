Can’t Wait for the Next ‘X-Men ’97’? We Know When Episode 5 Is Heading to Disney+

Each week, we check in with our favorite mutants on X-Men ’97, leaving us wanting more. At the end of each episode, we want to know when the next episode is coming out! Especially with things so unresolved and various cliffhangers, well, hanging.

While you can relive your childhood by watching X-Men ’97 on Saturday mornings with a bowl of cereal, the show actually airs every Wednesday on Disney+. But we can adjust our expectations to keep up to date on the drama that invades Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters on the daily. But after episode 4, which brought us back into the world of Mojo (via a video game that Jubilee thought was a birthday gift), you may be wondering when episode 5 is coming out.

As I said before, X-Men ’97 comes out on Wednesdays. Every week, you can tune in at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT and watch as our favorite heroes dive back into their next mission. There are still a lot of unanswered questions we need them to address! Like what is happening between Jean Grey and Scott Summers after the revelation that Scott had a baby with Madelyn Pryor who he thought was Jean!

With Magneto leading the charge and Gambit worried about losing Rogue, there are so many moving parts to the series, and that’s not even getting into Storm not having her powers right now. So yes, we’re a bit on edge until we get to see the next episode. And once it’s over, we wash, rinse, and repeat those feelings for the following episode. Being a fan is EXHAUSTING.

So, for now, you can rest easy knowing that the fifth episode of X-Men ’97 is set to air on Disney+ on April 10th, when we’ll find out what kind of drama will take the team over this time.

