EXCLUSIVE: Jean Grey and Storm Lean on Each Other in a New Clip from ‘X-Men ’97’

It feels like the ’90s are alive and well with the X-Men coming back to us! X-Men ’97 is set to debut this week on Disney+ and we’re proud to share an exclusive clip of some of our favorite ladies! Who doesn’t love Jean Grey and Storm?

While the two have often leaned on each other as friends, watching as Jean confides in Storm about her worries and her fears over her baby show just how much these two are actually like sisters. It feels like Jean and Storm are together against the world, and I love it!

At the start, Jean stresses that she doesn’t want Storm to judge her, but what makes this so wonderful is Storm’s willingness to just listen to her friend and understand where she’s coming from. That’s what makes the X-Men the best: They’re all there for each other and even when they are fighting with each other (like Charles and Magneto), there is still a love there between them. In this clip, we really get to see just how deep the love goes between these two characters.

X-Men ’97 is one of those shows that childhood me longed for; I wanted to see my favorite mutants back together. So getting to see them after all this time and really get to explore the drama that is the X-Men? That’s beautiful, and I want so many more moments between Storm and Jean!

You can see the clip below!

X-Men ’97 will debut with a two-episode premiere on March 20, 2024, and it is definitely a show you won’t want to miss. But it will make you want to watch it on Saturday with a bowl of cereal.

(featured image: Disney+)

