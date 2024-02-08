‘Wynonna Earp’ Rides Again in New Tubi Special!

Break out the whiskey and donuts: Wynonna Earp is back from the dead! Nearly 3 years to the day since the cult-favorite Syfy series was canceled, Tubi has announced a 90-minute special titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance.

Vanity Fair announced the news with an exclusive interview with series creator Emily Andras and returning cast members Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught). Paolo Barzman is returning to direct the special.

Andras told Vanity Fair, “Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices.”

The Canadian drama was the little show that could, staving off cancellation thanks to an ardent campaign from fans, known as “Earpers.” Wynonna Earp was also hampered by delays when IDW Entertainment was hit with funding issues ahead of its fourth season. Filming for season 4 was delayed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing the season premiere to two years after the finale of season 3. The series was even renewed for a fifth season, which was later scrapped by Syfy.

Wynnona Earp premiered in 2016 at the height of the Bury Your Gays trope, which saw the death of 62 lesbian and bisexual women characters, most notably The 100‘s Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey). Andras won a legion of devoted queer fans by announcing that she would never kill off her queer characters. And not only did Andras keep her word, but she delivered one of the best queer relationships on television with Nicole Haught and Waverly Earp, a.k.a. WayHaught.

Melanie Scrofano, who plays Wynonna, said “Sometimes in life, you hold out hope for things and your hopes get dashed. And this is just reaffirming that sometimes you just have to keep the hope alive.”

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will premiere on Tubi sometime in late 2024. In the meantime, you can re-watch all four seasons, which are currently streaming on Netflix.

