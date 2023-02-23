From its beginning, The Mandalorian has been one of Disney+’s biggest shows. It was the first for the streaming platform and has continued to get better with each season. Now, as we’re heading into season 3, fans already want to know whether or not we’re going to get a season 4 of the Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau series.

Personally, I’d like a fourth season. I would love if The Mandalorian kept being the almost “flagship” show of the Disney+ era with shows branching off around it because I genuinely love the story being told.

We’ve been introduced to so many characters we know and love and we’ve gotten to see how they’d interact with each other in a world post-Empire. While season 3 is branching into unknown territory with Din looking for Mandalore, I think that the series still has a lot to give fans.

Will The Mandalorian get a fourth season?

According to Favreau, who created the series, he already has the fourth written and ready to go! And before we even get to see what season 3 has in store for us as fans. With where season 2 left off and what happened in The Book of Boba Fett, it’ll be interesting to see where season 3 leaves off and how it can be continued in a fourth season anyway.

Talking with BFMTV Inside, Jon Favreau gave a bit of insight into season 4! “Season four? Yeah, I’ve written it already,” Favreau said. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story, so we mapped it out – Dave [Filoni] and I. Slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing it [season four] during post-production [of season three], because all of it needs to feel like a continuation and one full story, and he’s [Dave Filoni] doing ‘Ahsoka’, which I’m producing with him, but he’s the writer and showrunner on that. So to understand what’s happening on other shows, even ‘Skeleton Crew’, all take place in the same Star Wars time period so there’s a lot more we need to keep in mind, and stuff we’ve built up to from previous seasons of ‘The Mandalorian’ as well.”

So it’s written…but what does that mean? Is Disney down for a fourth season? Can we take this as confirmation of it coming?

Not quite. Even if Favreau has it written, it could be something that Disney isn’t ready for or maybe something happens to stop it from happening. Nonetheless, I live in hope that Disney keeps seeing the value of Favreau’s fantastic writing.

