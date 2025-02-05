‘WOW! Something’s really wrong’: Trump seems to push anti-vaccination propaganda in unhinged Truth Social post

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s (RFK) nomination as the Secretary of Health and Human Services was highly scrutinized by the Senate. His former anti-vaccination stance has been grilled, but President Trump cryptically posted the same cynicism against vaccines through social media.

Throughout the confirmation for the position, RFK claimed to be a supporter of vaccines. In the same breath, he refuses to acknowledge that vaccines are generally safe and do not cause autism. This got him into a spar with Senator Bernie Sanders, who attempted to get a response from RFK. “Studies all over the world say it does not [cause autism]. What do you think?”

RFK Jr. insisted that he needed data first, and if proven wrong, he would “apologize.” Sanders remarked this to be a “troubling response.” Others from the Senate posited similar questions. Senator Bill Cassidy, a doctor, initially expressed a lack of confidence in RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary due to his hesitancy with vaccines.

Regardless, it seems that Trump has posted in support of his nominated secretary. He wrote on Truth Social, “20 years ago, autism in children was 1 in 10,000. NOW IT’S 1 in 34. WOW! Something’s really wrong. We need BOBBY!!! Thank You!” There seems to be an exaggeration of that statistic from the president. This sudden increase in autism diagnoses hasn’t been cited by Trump

Regardless, Trump had peddled misinformation regarding vaccines and autism before. In an X post from 2014, Trump shared the belief that vaccines cause autism. He wrote, “Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn’t feel good, and changes—AUTISM. Many such cases!” It’s possible that the president has changed his stance, but the timing of Trump’s post with RFK Jr.’s hearing is uncanny. That post from Trump may just be a musing to remind his MAGA crowd about RFK’s initiative to “Make America Healthy Again.” Conversely, this post from the president seems to be a subtle nod to vaccine skepticism.

RFK’s dubious vaccine statements

As RFK once claimed in a Jess Waters interview, “I do believe that autism comes from vaccines.” Earlier in 2024, RFK Jr. said that “there’s no vaccine that is safe and effective” through a podcast interview.

It also doesn’t help RFK’s case that he founded an anti-vaccine group called the Children’s Health Defense. RFK raised money for the group and became a part of their board. Since then, it has become one of the primary sites for anti-vaxxers and alternative medicine conspiracies.

All this changed after he pledged support for Trump—his stance on vaccines seems muted in contrast. RFK Jr. claiming that his children were vaccinated and that he is pro-vaccine doesn’t necessarily make him one. With these former links, as well as RFK’s dodgy answers regarding vaccines, cast doubt on his true convictions. As Senator Chris Coons puts it, “I wouldn’t let RFK Jr. give me a band-aid, let alone run American health care.⁣” Not all are confident in RFK Jr.’s capacity, but the Senate committee still advanced the nomination of RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary.

