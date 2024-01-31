Skip to main content

The Trailer for Your New Favorite Revenge K-Drama Just Dropped

By Jan 31st, 2024, 4:52 pm
Kim Nam-joo as Eun Soo-hyun from Wonderful World k-drama.

Wonderful World might be a good option to look out for if you’re looking for a new revenge-based Korean drama. It’s always great to witness feminine rage on screen, and as a K-drama fan, I live for women who live and breathe retribution.

This drama is written by Kim Ji-eun, best known for her mystery 2020 K-drama Lie After Lie. Needless to say, we’ll see Kim Ji-eun in her element with Wonderful World.

The drama will have the 2018 Best Actress from the Baeksang Awards, Kim Nam-joo, for the lead role of Eun Soo-hyun. Kim has taken a break after 2018, making Wonderful World her comeback drama. ASTRO member and rising actor Cha Eun-woo will be playing the role of the second lead, Kwon Sun-yool.

We’ve seen two dramas with Cha Eun-woo in 2023, and he’s showing no signs of stopping in 2024. Veteran actor Kim Kang-woo will also be joining the cast as Kang Soo-ho, who will be the husband of Soo-hyun in the drama.

Wonderful World drops a trailer

Seasoned actress Im Se-mi will be filling the role of Han Yoo-ri, the best friend of Soo-hyun. Unlike most revenge K-dramas that focus on one person’s revenge, the story will follow two people consumed by vengeance. It’s rare for K-dramas to ever have allies in these kinds of plots, and Soo-hyun might be lucky to have a best friend and a partner in crime.

Wonderful World is a deceiving title for a K-drama starring two traumatized main characters. Soo-hyun is a successful psychology professor and writer, but she falls into despair after the justice system fails her murdered son. Part of what makes Soo-hyun’s story unique is her ability to solve other people’s cases, which she and others find healing in.

The drama is set to release on March 1, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra