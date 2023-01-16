If You Watch Anything This Year, Watch These Shows

The startling amount of television series, both animated and live-action, taking the reins in 2023 is otherworldly. From returning favorites to new and alluring storylines, there’s a series for everyone. Our watchlists are long, our hearts are beating fast with anticipation, and our schedules are starting to become properly busy, as we look ahead to the diverse lineup 2023 has to offer.

While this list only has our top ten anticipated series, know that the bounty of shows is overflowing with potential. This is just where we would start first, with a bit of a bias toward watching extremely well-written television. So if that’s something you’re into, a few of these might make your watchlist.

10) The Last of Us

(HBO)

Gamers everywhere are in for a treat this year, with the rise of video-games-turned-live-action-adaptions coming in 2023. A coveted game for many, the compelling storyline and lovable characters that immediately become like family, The Last of Us starts off 2023 strong, coming to HBO in January.

Created by the geniuses over at Naughty Dog, The Last of Us tells a post-apocalyptic story, decades after a zombie-like outbreak has wreaked havoc and explores how the remaining survivors are trying to piece back civilization together. In the midst of this, certain factions have emerged and taken it upon themselves to create a cure for this disease…at all costs.

It’s a game of survival and the sheer terror that comes with it. Whether you’ve played the game or not, between the intriguing characters and captivating storyline, the show will appeal to wide range of audiences. Don’t miss out.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO Max on January 15.

9) Daisy Jones and the Six

(Amazon Studios)

This adaption of the book, titled the same name, Daisy Jones and the Six is loosely based on the notorious band, Fleetwood Mac. Author Taylor Jenkins Reid tells the story of a female-fronted band, climbing the charts in the 1970s and all of the stereotypical drama the music industry ensues. From drugs to groupies, intense heartbreak, and touring life, the series will show an intimate look into the lives of the musicians, with a grand finale leading up to their inevitable breakup.

The limited series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 3.

8) Succession

(HBO Studios)

The season three finale of this deviously cutthroat series unmistakably left viewers with their jaws on the floor. With a whirlwind of backstabbing and hidden ulterior motives that erupted in the faces of the Roy siblings, the once-thriving family were left at a crossroads of unfamiliarity territory: an unlikely close candidate choosing to bid against them.

Succession is equal parts thrilling and provocative, as it dives into the lives of a deceitful family and their quest to stay on top of the competitive international media circuit. It depicts a perspective behind the daily news and media outlets that most consumers do not think about and captivates viewers instantly with compelling storytelling.

Season 4 of Succession premieres on HBOMAX in Spring 2023.

7) Invincible

(Amazon Prime)

Amazon Prime’s animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s epic take on a unique and captivating super-family, Invincible has a second season returning this year (and even season three on the horizon). The series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), son of the mighty yet deceitful Omni Man (J.K Simmons), as he deals with adjusting to his newfound superpowers.

However, Mark soon realizes the harsh realities of trying to save everyone all the time, and that even the heroes he’s always looked up to, are not who they seem to be. The series was nonstop action from the very beginning, with never a dull moment to be found. In such an oversaturated climate of superhero-themed everything—Invincible presents a different angle to the otherwise predictable and cliche storyline. Make sure to catch Season 1 on Amazon Prime ASAP.

Season 2 of Invincible is set to premiere on Amazon Prime sometime in 2023.

6) Yellowjackets

(Kailey Schwerman/Showtime)

Yellowjackets was easily one of the best original television series of 2021, premiering during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic and giving everyone stuck at home a reason to make it to the next week. The Showtime series follows a high school women’s soccer team, as their plane tragically crashes into the depths of the Canadian wilderness, with no means of communication with the outside world, leaving them to fend for themselves.

The series also flashes forward to the present-day lives of the survivors of the crash, as adults, and how the trauma and PTSD of the plane crash still affect nearly every corner of their lives. With each episode, viewers are given more of a closer look at just what happened when the team was forced to survive a harsh winter in the wilderness, completely devoid of civilization. Think The Lord of the Flies meets Mean Girls. Easy sell.

Season 2 premieres on Showtime on March 24.

5) The Idol

(The Idol, HBO Studios)

Euphoria‘s Same Levinson and musical artist The Weeknd are co-creators of the upcoming intoxicating drama that follows an aspiring popstar (Lily Rose Depp), who is attempting to rise to the top of the charts and become admired by society once again. She enters a complicated and dangerous relationship with a self-proclaimed self-help guru, who doubles as a secret cult leader (which will probably be just as toxic as it sounds).

The teaser trailer reveals everything from club scenes, hard partying, and the fast and chaotic lifestyle of Los Angeles. It definitely has a Euphoria vibe and almost seems like an extension of the same genre of show.

The Idol premieres on HBO Max sometime in 2023.

4) Fallout

The popular nuclear post-apocalyptic video game, which takes place in a 1950s dystopian and futuristic world, is set to become a full-fledged series. The creators of Westworld (Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan) are at the head of production, promising to deliver a series true to the imaginative and immersive world that captivated so many from the original gameplay.

Fallout is a well-respected and coveted game that has remained relevant since its release nearly 26 years ago. There is only speculation as to when the series will be released at the moment, but it has been confirmed to have finished filming.

Fallout is set to premiere on Amazon Prime sometime in 2023.

3) The Three Body Problem

(Tor Books)

Chinese author Liu Cixin’s renowned science fiction trilogy, The Three Body Problem, tells the story of humanity’s first contact with a distant alien civilization, spanning the course of 400 years. Heard of that famous scientist that disappeared out of nowhere? How about the countless unsolved deaths and unrecovered bodies of victims that haven’t been found yet? The alien Trisolarans are coming to Earth whether they are welcomed or not.

With writers from Game of Thrones and True Blood signed on to one of Netflix’s most expensive series, and even Rian Johnson on board as an executive producer, The Three Body Problem is sure to be an epic cautionary tale of aliens and humans attempting to co-exist, that will we remember for ages to come. Our fave Sorcerer Supreme, Benedict Wong, is starring in a lead role in the series as well.

The Three Body Problem premieres on Netflix sometime in 2023.

2) Ahsoka

(Disney Plus)

One of the most highly anticipated Star Wars series, centered around a character so loved and adored by all fans of the galaxy far far away, the live-action Ahsoka series is finally coming to screens this year. This is not Ahsoka’s first appearance, however. We’ve seen her pop up in two other live-action Star Wars shows on Disney Plus: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Her story originates in the popular animated series, The Clone Wars, where she was training as a Padawan under Anakin Skywalker, before his transformation into the notorious Darth Vader. Her courageous and kind heart led to immediate adoration and love from viewers. The plot of Ahsoka is not yet revealed, but there is confirmation that characters from the animated series Rebels will also appear in the show. It’s an exciting future for Star Wars fans.

Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney Plus sometime in 2023.

1) Loki

(Disney Plus)

Marvel fans everywhere were left numb by Loki’s tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War. No one was quite finished with watching his mischievous deeds and cunning history of creating chaos where he goes. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, a variant version of Loki was created, in a new timeline, taking place just after 2012’s The Avengers.

Season 1 of Loki exceeded expectations and set the scene for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing the notorious villain, Kang the Conquerer (you may have seen him pop up in the new trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). Not much has been revealed for the plot of Season 2, but we’re anticipating a lot of action, with potential connections to other Phase 5 MCU projects, including television series and movies.

Season 2 of Loki is set to premiere on Disney Plus sometime in 2023.

