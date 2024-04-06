Skip to main content

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Rising New K-Drama ‘Wonderful World’

By Apr 6th, 2024, 5:24 pm
Kim Nam-joo as Eun Soo-hyun and Cha Eun-woo as Kang Soo-ho in Wonderful World

The new K-drama series Wonderful World has been experiencing stellar viewership nationwide since its premiere, leading to many viewers across the globe wondering how they can get in on the show.

Interest in the drama has been rising with every episode as it offers something fresh to the growing South Korean TV market. Wonderful World follows the story of Eun Soo-hyun (Kim Nam-joo), a prominent psychology professor and writer who struggles to overcome her grief and put her life back together after the tragic loss of her young son. She especially lacks closure because she feels justice wasn’t served to the person who killed him. So she sets off to get justice before realizing she also finds solace in helping people like her get justice too.

Wonderful World has received fairly positive reviews for its thrilling and heartwrenching plot. The performances of its cast have also received high praise, especially that of Kim Nam-joo, as there is arguably no acting challenge more difficult than conveying the intense emotions and anguish of a parent who has lost a child. Meanwhile, the series’ viewership has been steadily increasing every week. During its premiere, it recorded a 5.3% rating nationwide, but a month later, its rating had jumped to its personal best of 11.4% nationwide on March 29.

Where to watch Wonderful World season 1

Viewers who have cable can catch new episodes of Wonderful World on the South Korean TV channel MBC TV. New episodes air weekly on Fridays and Saturdays at 21:50 (KST). However, the series will conclude by April 13, meaning many viewers who missed the episodes’ air dates will want to stream the series.

On March 1, Disney+ began streaming Wonderful World, but only in select regions, including South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan. However, viewers in the United States only have a short wait to start streaming the series. All the episodes of season 1 will be available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. on April 24.

For now, these are the only streaming options for viewers. International viewers can watch the show on Disney+ immediately, while U.S. viewers can stream Wonderful World on Hulu shortly.

