New Powers AND New Movies for Wonder Woman!?

Waiting for more Wonder Woman content is just part of my life—has been since I was a kid—and while we would have been about a month out from Wonder Woman 1984 at this point if not for the coronavirus pandemic, we’re still getting a bit of press for the movie (which is currently set for a delayed release date of August 14th).

What that means, though, is that there’s a conversation surrounding the movie despite its absence from theaters, and honestly, it’s a little hard to handle since we don’t know if we’ll even get to see Wonder Woman 1984 in August or if it will be pushed back yet again. For now, though, we have a look into a new image of Diana Prince fighting, and it seems the Wonder Woman staple of her ability to fly is a bit more prominent in Wonder Woman 1984.

New image of Diana flying in Wonder Woman 1984. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/2nemhoAawA — Wonder Woman News (@WonderWoman84HQ) April 28, 2020

While Diana kind of levitated in Wonder Woman and beyond, this picture seems to be a bit more in line with some of the comics. Whether it’s moving with the air current or actually having flight abilities, Diana can fly, and if Wonder Woman 1984 is bringing that ability to the forefront more, who knows what other powers we’re going to see. But also, we could be seeing Diana continue to grow in even more movies, as well.

In an interview with Total Film Magazine, director Patty Jenkins talked about the ideas she has for future Diana Prince movies:

I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind. But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.

So, we could not only have a third Wonder Woman movie, but also a film about the Amazons and more? Great, give it all to me. It’s time for more Diana Prince in my life. For so long, I’ve watched countless Superman movies or seen Thomas and Martha Wayne getting shot over and over again, because we always seemed to go back to Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne.

Now that we’re getting Wonder Woman content, I want more of it. I want to be drowning in the messages of love and strength that Diana brings with her, and I want to see all her iconic tropes played out before me onscreen. It’s about time I got more Diana Prince in my life, and if Patty Jenkins wants to continue to give me her stories, then I will gladly take all of it and more.

As long as, again, Diana Prince carries Steve Trevor like a bride at one point.

(image: Warner Bros.)

