‘Deadpool 3’ Gives Us The Comic-Accurate Wolverine Costume We’ve Been Waiting For

It’s been six years since Deadpool 3 first started development at 20th Century Fox, and one corporate buyout and a global pandemic later, we’ve finally got our first proper look at the merc with a mouth’s next R-rated adventure. We’ve known for a while now that the Deadpool 3 cast is stacked with all sorts of returnees from previous Marvel films, the most high-profile of whom is Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine for the first time since the character died in 2017’s Logan. Though we don’t yet know how Deadpool 3 will explain away Wolverine’s miraculous return from the grave, we did just get a major piece of information: a first look at his (bright yellow!) suit.

There’s no doubt that when it comes to comic book super-suits, the X-Men yellow jumpsuits are about as iconic as it gets: the blue and yellow suits featuring a signature red X have followed Professor Xavier’s team of heroes through the comics for decades—but haven’t had quite as smooth of a history on the big screen. The X-Men films famously opted to update the bright yellow suits for more stealthy, low-key black ones. Though Wolverine may have retained his signature hairstyle, we never got to see Jackman don the yellow jumpsuit made famous in the comics.

Since then, we have seen yellow X-Men suits on screen: X-Men: First Class and Dark Phoenix both featured variations of the the jumpsuit which heavily featured yellow—notably, Jackman’s Wolverine doesn’t appear in the films that took a more comic-accurate approach to costume design. With Logan being billed as the final installment in Wolverine’s story, it seemed like Logan in bright yellow just wasn’t in the cards—until, of course, Ryan Reynolds gave us our first proper look at everyone’s favorite Canadian crime-fighter via his Instagram story:

In the Instagram post (which has since been shared by Hugh Jackman on his story), we see Deadpool and Wolverine side by side, both suited up in their very bright, very comic-accurate costumes. Deadpool’s outfit is pretty par for the course—he’s had that signature red since the first film, but Wolverine’s new costume is a huge curveball. Instead of a black jumpsuit or even jeans and a flannel, it looks like Logan will at long last get to take to the big screen in a version of his classic comic costume: his new (still heavily padded and armored) super-suit is that classic X-men yellow with blue accents on the sides.

Could the bright costume be a hint that this is some alternate universe version of Logan, considering we’ve never seen this specific iteration of the X-Men costume (on Wolverine or otherwise) before? Though he may not have those navy blue trunks or the massive eye pieces near the cowl, this bright yellow is a welcome change of pace when it comes to Wolverine’s film costuming, and sure to be the first of many X-Men related surprises fans can look forward to when Deadpool 3 hits theatres next year.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

