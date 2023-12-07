‘Shrek 5’s Release Date May Have Been Revealed in the Oddest Place

DreamWorks‘ Shrek changed the world when the first movie premiered in 2001. We have yet another sequel headed our way, so when can we see our favorite ogres again in Shrek 5?

Everyone fell in love with Shrek (Mike Myers) upon the release of his first movie. He lives in a swamp. He’s grumpy and wants to be left alone. This guy went on a quest to battle a dragon to ensure his solitude. Shrek is the relatable hero of a generation. Much to Shrek’s dismay, he does make friends with Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and a few other fairytale creatures. And he found love with the beautiful princess/ogre Fiona (Cameron Diaz). In the subsequent sequels, Shrek has many adventures while his friend and family groups grow. It also doesn’t hurt that the movie soundtracks always slap.

Some may think four movies and several spinoffs focusing on Puss in Boots would be enough Shrek content, but those people would be wrong. DreamWorks is working on a fifth Shrek movie, with the main voice cast all returning for another adventure. How long do we have to wait to see Shrek 5?

When does Shrek 5 come out?

At this time there is no official release date for Shrek 5. Back in 2016, Eddie Murphy said in an interview the movie would be “ready” around 2020. That time has come and gone with no new Shrek. In a bizarre turn of events, TMZ found a clue on LinkedIn that may offer a good idea of when the movie is coming out. Reportedly, an employee associated with DreamWorks and NBC listed Shrek 5 as a project they worked on. This person also noted the project’s release would be in 2025. Although this isn’t official, a 2025 release date would make sense with the timeline of the Shrek 5 announcement. At least we know more Shrek fun is on the way!

