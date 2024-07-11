Are We Ever Getting a Third Season of ‘Your Honor’?

How many seasons of Your Honor will there be? Good q. See, Your Honor, the show about a mild mannered New Orleans judge who breaks bad à la Walter White (they’re both played by Bryan Craston, mind) was supposed to be a limited series …

But perhaps, in the words of Cady from Mean Girls, “the limit does not exist.”

What’s the deal with Your Honor?

Your Honor stars Bryan Cranston as Judge Michael Desiato, who learns that his teenage son has killed another teenager in a hit-and-run collision. If that wasn’t bad enough, the dead kid happens to be from one of New Orleans’ most powerful organized crime families, and they’re out for blood. Now, Michael has to clear his son’s name (of the crime he totally committed) by pulling all the legal and illegal strings he can. Naturally, people are gonna get hurt in the process.

Your Honor ran for two strong seasons and ended with (spoiler alert) Michael Desiato coming clean for his crimes after the death of his son, taking down the crime family, and clearing the name of an actually innocent kid who was caught up in undeserved legal hot water due to all the drama. Now he’s in jail, and content to stay there until he dies.

Will there be a third season?

A third season? Hold on there, Jethro. Your Honor was meant to be a limited series, only running for two seasons. At least, that’s how it was written. And when you think about it, where else could the action go? The story was tied up in a pretty neat bow with (most of) the bad guys going down, (most of) the good guys getting out ok, and the show’s antihero star redeemed and rectified by the long arm of the law. What else is there to do?

That’s Bryan Cranston’s view on the matter, at least. In an interview with Deadline, Cranston said that his character’s story has basically been told to completion. If there’s gonna be a third season of Your Honor, he probably won’t be in it. Cranston did say, however, that he would be open to producing a third season and potentially expanding on the world of the show. Showrunners will likely be amenable to that proposition. After all, Your Honor was one of Netflix’s most popular shows when it hit the network, sitting comfortably behind streaming giant Bridgerton in terms of view count. Your honor, we simply can’t dismiss this case yet.

