Is ‘The Big Door Prize’ Getting a Third Season?

What’s behind that big door over there? Is it a third season The Big Door Prize? Or it is a precarious pile of rocks with scorpions tied to it? I dunno, but I’m gonna open it anyway! If there’s anything The Big Door Prize taught me it’s diving in!

The Big Door Prize is about one small town that finds one very big door! The sleepy little town of Deerfield has been turned on its earfield after the arrival of a mysterious machine in the local general store. The machine promises to be able to reveal the “Life Potential” of any and all who use it. Naturally, people from all about the town stop by to answer the big questions of their fate.

Like a Greek Oracle of old, the machine has less than clear answers, instead speaking in cryptic riddles or fortune cookie-style platitudes. But these platitudes, however strange or poetic they may sound, always come true. But be warned, not all news is good news, and the machine sometimes offers cryptic warnings to residents of dark things on the horizon. Chaos ensues.

Will “The Big Door Prize” get a third season?

After consulting the machine, it gave me an answer about the show’s future. That answer was not cryptic or metaphorical. It was a plain, resounding “no.” The Big Door Prize will not be coming back for a third season. According to Deadline, Apple TV+ pulled the plug on the machine after two seasons. Bummer.

