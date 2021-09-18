Things We Saw Today: Rent Winnie the Pooh’s Tree House on BearBnB

Generations of children have long wished that they could go to the Hundred Acre Wood and pay a visit to Pooh Corner. And now, Disney and AirBNB BearBNB are making that dream a reality. A Winnie the Pooh-inspired tree house is now available to book as part of Disney’s 95th Anniversary celebrations of the iconic character. The tree house is located in Ashdown Forest in East Sussex, England, where Winnie the Pooh author A. A. Milne lived. Milne, who lived on the northern edge of the forest, would take his son, Christopher Robin, walking in the woods which inspired the classic childrens’ books. Artist E. H. Shepard then used Ashdown Forest as inspiration for the illustrations in Milne’s books.

OMG airbnb did a collab with Winnie the Pooh! And u can stay in this Airbnb in London 🥺 I need to go! pic.twitter.com/obzH48dZON — ☁️milkyoats☁️ (@notsokawaiit) September 16, 2021

The BearBNB is open for two separate stays, and can accommodate 4 guests. According to a press release from AirBNB, “Hosting the Airbnb stay is Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond, who curated the Bearbnb and has been drawing the iconic bear for over 30 years. Kim brought Pooh’s house to life taking inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard and he notes: ‘I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for 30 years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories. The ‘Bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honoring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years.'”

During their stay, guests will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced hunny-inspired meals. The ‘Bearbnb’ will also be stocked with a host of wellness products to encourage guests to embrace their natural surroundings, such as yoga mats, journals and throws.

Raymond will host two separate stays on September 24 and 25 for just £95 per night*. Available booking dates will go live at 2:00PM BST on Monday, September 20, and only current UK residents will be eligible to book. Oh, and no heffalumps allowed inside the house.

A winnie the pooh themed air bnb ???? I’m ON MY WAY pic.twitter.com/ZD2tMzqAs3 — m (@TwaddaPiyo) September 18, 2021

(image: AirBNB)

Daniel Craig gives an emotional farewell to the crew behind the James Bond films. (via The A.V. Club)

Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Jaeden Martell (It) are set to star in The Lost Boys remake. (via io9)

Here’s the five best strategy board games you can play long distance. (via CBR)

The first teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is here! Aimee Lou Wood talks intimacy coordinators in season 3 of Sex Education. (via Collider)

Actress and amputee Zyra Gorecki on starring in NBC’s apocalyptic La Brea. (via THR)

Shang-Chi continues to crush at the box office. (via Variety) The Suicide Squad gag reel does not disappoint:

Hope you’re having a sweet Saturday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]