Sakura Haruka blushing after a conversation with Umemiya from Wind Breaker
(Crunchyroll)
‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 11 Has More Fights in Store

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 13, 2024 10:29 am

I went into Wind Breaker thinking this anime is all about throwing punches. Every shonen fan is down for a good fight, but this anime is so much more than just youth gangs and random fights on the street.

Sakura came to town thinking he’d be the top dog of the Bofurin, but he found friendship and belonging instead. The kids at Furin High aren’t typical high schoolers, but they all have good hearts. They’re all healing from something, and fighting just seems to be the best way to make them all talk about what’s bothering them.

What’s next in Episode 11 of Wind Breaker? We’ll find out on June 13, 2024. It took Sakura ten episodes to realize that he’s not as bad as people made him believe, and it’s all thanks to Bofurin’s help. He’s sure to accomplish even greater things with the gang in the future.

Can’t Have Enough of the Anime? Read the Manga

But before Sakura can even dream of becoming the top dog at Bofurin, is there at least a way for him to be a leader at his grade level? He’s just a freshman, and he has several classmates who are just as talented at combat as he is. Episode 11 is bound to have more surprises in store for us, and we might even get new characters introduced and more fights thrown our way.

Even if the anime is renewed for another season, we’ll have to sit back and wait a while longer. The manga has more than 100 chapters, and you can start reading at Chapter 30, where the 10th episode ends.

