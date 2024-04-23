Will We Get ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?

In just two seasons, the internationally popular and brand new hit series The Eminence in Shadow took the anime community by storm, starting in 2022 with a dramatic ending to season two that left viewers hungry for more. Will there be a season three?

Games, events, and award nominations are already here for The Eminence in Shadow, a tale about a boy who dies in the street and is reincarnated as Cid Kagenou. Cid gathers a wave of new and powerful friends known as “Shadow Garden” as he navigates exploring the power he woke up with when he was reincarnated. The anime is adapted from a light novel of the same name, which is also released in parts like the series in Comp Ace.

What is “Lost Echoes” and could it be The Eminence in Shadow season 3?

(Kadokawa Corporation)

TEIS: Lost Echoes is likely a film related to the TEIS series that has been teased to audiences with a single image for the upcoming release. There has been no promise of a season three yet but there has been a lot of discussion online, YouTube speculation, and questions asked at events like livestreams with some of the voice actors, like Seiichiro Yamashita (Cid Kageno).

tonystark5-29-70 on YouTube speculated, “The storyline for the anime is nearly caught up to the manga release. They are stalling for time by releasing the next arc as a movie …” which led to our investigation on the light novel serial release. It turns out that next volume, volume five, won’t even be released in English until July 2024. On top of this, season two was based on volumes three and four, so that’s another confirmation that the series is caught up with the published manga volumes. So TEIS:LE is probably not season three. It’s more likely that they released this “ultrateaser” image for a film release.

Will we get a The Eminence in Shadow season 3?

(Kadokawa Corporation)

It is highly likely that—due to popularity and the money that Kadokawa has already invested in the mobile game, events, interviews, and a film—there will be a season three for TEIS. The series has to catch up with a manga that is currently still being released. We know that the show is popular across the world. We know there is more manga on its way in volume five, which we will get in July.

It’s very likely we will get a TEIS season three, but it probably won’t be until 2025 or later. The show has to allow the manga volumes to release before they can continue the storyline. As tonystark5-29-70 observed, they’re probably stalling for time this year by releasing a film. We want to find out what happens to Cid and if he can become even more powerful but we’ll have to wait and see until we get the comics in July, and find out more about where the movie will go.

