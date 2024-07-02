Will There Be ‘Wind Breaker’ Season 2?

Despite having one of the most inadvertently funny names imaginable, Wind Breaker turned out to be one of the highlights of the spring 2024 season. Imagine being so good that no one talks about how your series is named Wind Breaker anymore. That’s a hell of a good show!

Now that it’s July, the spring 2024 season is officially over, and the fates of the anime series which aren’t rolling immediately into a second cour are being decided. Where does that leave our dear Wind Breaker? Has there been any news on a season 2?

More Wind Breaker, coming up

Wind Breaker is not about farts, nor is it about light jackets. It’s about Haruka Sakura, a boy who was bullied for having unique looks, and so learned to become the bully himself, so to speak. He begins attending Bofurin High School, which is known for attracting strong fighters. A struggle to the top of the food chain ensues.

Throughout its first season, Wind Breaker was lauded again and again for its excellent high choreography. We can thank CloverWorks, the studio also behind Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Senpai and half of Spy x Family, for their hard work.

After 13 episodes of top-notch fights, season one has come to an end. But don’t worry—right after the finale, CloverWorks announced that the series has been renewed for season two. Not just that, but they must already be hard at work: season two will come in 2025. We only have to wait a year!

