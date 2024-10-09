Will there be ‘The Platform 3’?

Spanish sci-fi horror films The Platform and its prequel The Platform 2 have managed to strike a chord among audiences, prompting fans to enquire about the possibility of a third film.

Recommended Videos

If you are here for the same reason, here’s what you need to know:

Is The Platform series getting a third film?

As things stand, Netflix hasn’t confirmed The Platform 3. That doesn’t really come off as a surprise, considering how the streamer meticulously churns viewership numbers to determine whether a certain project will move forward or not. Considering The Platform 2 released on October 4, 2024, there is some time before the fans will get an update on whether a threequel is coming or not.

From a plot perspective, the film series still does have a lot to offer, especially taking into account how the second part ends. From the viewership data point of view, the first film’s success on Netflix spawned the prequel, and there is a good probability of the second part emulating its predecessor’s success, if we were to go on the social media hype around the film.

Thankfully for the fans, the creators of The Platform franchise are equally excited about moving the story forward. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, the director of both films, gave a positive affirmation regarding a potential third part during The Platform 2‘s premiere at the San Sebastián film festival.

Here’s what Gaztelu-Urrutia had to say:

“We would love to, but it depends on how The Platform 2 goes. Obviously, this world is very tough. If it goes well, we will surely have the opportunity to do it. We want to continue asking more questions, and above all, at some point we want to answer who, where, when, and why the Pit was built.” Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia/Kinotico

You can find the complete interview here:

Fans can catch The Platform 2 while they wait for the third part

The second part features a new-look cast, starring Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena, Óscar Jaenada, Iván Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, and Antonio San Juan. The film takes the viewers back to “The Platform,” a vertical prison that houses criminals and willing participants. As established in the first movie, each level has two occupants, with a floating device serving them food as per their level, top to bottom.

Gaztelu-Urrutia, Egoitz Moreno, Pedro Rivero, and David Desola wrote the film, while Jon Sangroniz handled the camerawork. The Platform 2 is produced by Carlos Juárez and Raquel Perea.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy