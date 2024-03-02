Skip to main content

Netflix Cancels Michelle Yeoh Action Comedy ‘The Brothers Sun’

By Mar 2nd, 2024, 11:43 am
Sam Song Li and Michelle Yeoh standing next to each other in the Brothers Sun

Netflix is pulling the plug on the action comedy series The Brothers Sun, declining to pick up the series for a second season. The series centered on Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li) a struggling comedian who is shocked to discover he’s a member of one of Taipei’s most notorious crime families.

Recommended Videos

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh plays Eileen ‘Mama’ Sun, Bruce’s mother and a gangster in her own right. When older brother Charles (Justin Chien) travels to Los Angeles to keep an eye on Eileen and Bruce, he must give his younger brother a crash course in the family business.

It’s unclear why Netflix canceled the series, but it’s a loss for Asian representation on television. The series had a strong debut and saw its viewership jump in the second week. The Brothers Sun spent five weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 for English-language series, even reaching the number 2 spot. The series had an 85% fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 91%.

The cancellation of The Brothers Sun comes at a time when many production companies and streamers are shrinking their output. The industry is still recovering from both the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023. As a result, many streamers are rethinking their programming strategy and re-aligning their budgets.

Still, it’s disappointing that The Brothers Sun couldn’t garner a second season. Despite heavyweight producer Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story, Glee), Oscar-winning star Michelle Yeoh, and a genuinely engaging premise, the series failed to find a big enough audience. It makes one wonder what it takes for a streaming series to break out and be considered successful.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Author

Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue: