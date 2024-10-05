‘Step aside Marvel, it’s time for the PCU’: The internet’s two favorite shows are doing a crossover episode

TV show crossovers have become a rare occurrence lately, but two of the internet’s favorite shows are now coming together to rectify that.

Recommended Videos

A social media post from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney has confirmed that the FX show and Quinta Brunson’s mockumentary series Abbott Elementary will have a crossover episode. McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito are crossing their arms in the picture alongside Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and William Stanford Davis. So far, it’s confirmed that McElhenney, Day, and DeVito will be a part of an episode of season 4 of the ABC series, but there could be more surprises on the way.

Quinta Brunson first teased a crossover at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and many fans correctly guessed It’s Always Sunny at the time.

It’s safe to say the fans are over the moon following this announcement, and it’s pretty evident in the social media reactions to the news, which range from banter to downright ecstasy:

The greatest mashup in the history of mankind? — The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) October 3, 2024

2 Janitor 2 Furious pic.twitter.com/b0gsTsPA5J — GdoubleWB (@GdoubleWB) October 3, 2024

Best crossover episode since Family Guy and The Simpsons let’s gooooo! pic.twitter.com/e6kpzrUOfF — Green Lantern DCU Updates (@LanternUpdates) October 3, 2024

im gonna throw up I’m so excited pic.twitter.com/oVnUebkWnE — Nina (@Entorri) October 3, 2024

This is the real multiverse of madness — 優木 せつ菜 ?? | Love Live Superstar S3 SZN (@Nljigakulive) October 3, 2024

step aside Marvel. It’s time for the PCU — klipworthy (@klipworthy) October 3, 2024

These shows couldn’t be more different

Both shows are based in Philadelphia and have built a dedicated fanbase over the years. It’s Always Sunny has been on air for 16 seasons now with the latest premiering in June 2023, while Abbott Elementary is three seasons old, with the fourth set to premiere on October 9, 2024.

While McElhenney and Howerton’s sitcom has carved out a niche as a cult show thanks to its edgy humor, Brunson’s series hinges on social commentary, especially shedding light on the state of schools and teachers in America. The show has catapulted Brunson into mainstream fame, with both critics and fans commending the writing and the ensemble cast’s performance across three seasons. Abbott Elementary has 24 Emmy nominations, four of which turned into wins, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Brunson.

The fourth season will consist of 22 episodes, mirroring the count of the second season. The main cast will return in its entirety, with fans expecting a rich lineup of guest appearances, as has been the norm with the show. The crossover update has managed to hype up the series further, and it won’t be surprising if the collaborative episode manages to become the most-viewed in the mockumentary show’s history.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy