What Ever Happened to ‘Taboo’ Season 2?

It has been over seven years since Taboo season 1 premiered, leaving many viewers questioning whether season 2 is still happening.

Taboo was created by Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight and the father-son duo of actor Tom and author Edward “Chips” Hardy. The series follows James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy), an adventurer who returns to England years after he was believed dead. However, his home has changed quite significantly since his last visit, with the War of 1812 raging on and the rise of corrupt politicians and businessmen in connection to the East India Company. Delaney stands to inherit a coveted piece of land from his late father, which will rise in value after the war. As a result, his sudden reappearance sets off a war between him and several unsavory figures as he struggles to defend the property he rightfully inherited.

Despite its intriguing premise and the big names behind its creation, Taboo didn’t receive much fanfare upon its release. However, those who did watch the series left stellar reviews praising Hardy’s performance and the dark and gritty tone of the series. The show also attracted attention for its historical premise as it explored 19th-century London and Nootka, a real piece of land that actually did once draw interest from the East India Company. Taboo’s small but loyal fanbase hoped for more of the historical drama.

Is Taboo renewed for season 2?

What makes the absence of Taboo season 2 perplexing is that the show was officially renewed for another season over seven years ago. Just weeks after season 1 concluded, BBC One ordered a second season. The future of the show looked bright as Knight teased his plans for a three-season run.

However, the years started to pass by with no new updates on season 2. Finally, four years later, in 2021, Knight provided an update, confirming that progress was being made on season 2’s scripts. Although scripts for six of the planned eight episodes were complete, Knight acknowledged that filming wouldn’t start until the production could get Hardy “back on set.” It’s a feat that’s easier said than done, as Hardy is quite an in-demand actor. Since the first season of Taboo, he signed on as the lead star of Sony’s Venom film series and appeared in Capone and The Bikeriders. He is also reportedly set to star in further Mad Max films.

The last official update on Taboo season 2’s progress came in May 2022, when Knight revealed he was eyeing a late 2023 start date for filming. However, late 2023 has now come and gone with no indication that season 2 is filming or close to beginning filming. Last year, Hardy’s producing partner Dean Baker claimed the season is still in development, but progress seems to have stalled once again. As a result, it seems Taboo season 2 has not been officially canceled, but it’s impossible to say when it will actually become a reality.

