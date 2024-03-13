‘Venom 3’ Gets a New Title and an Earlier Release Date

Eddie Brock and his symbiote BFF are waltzing into theaters a little earlier than previously expected, as Sony has moved the release of Venom 3 up by two weeks. The studio also gave the delayed sequel a new title, Venom: The Last Dance.

Recommended Videos

Previously delayed amid last year’s WGA and SAG strikes, the third Venom movie is finally hitting theaters this fall. Per Deadline, Sony is releasing the sequel a couple of weeks earlier, moving it from November 8 to October 25. Venom: The Last Dance was written and directed by Kelly Marcel, screenwriter of Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Tom Hardy is reprising his role as reporter Eddie Brock, who becomes an anti-hero when a chaotic, violence-loving, tater tot-craving symbiote attaches itself to his body. The Venom series is the only successful run Sony’s had with its Spider-Man-adjacent franchise, which includes the 2022 flop Morbius and this year’s Madame Web—a movie so hilariously awful that it became an instant meme factory, redeemed only by how entertaining it is to watch something so bad.

Joining Hardy for Venom: The Last Dance (really hoping for a Michael Jordan bit based on that title) are Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo. As of now, it still doesn’t look like Oscar-winner Michelle Williams will reprise her role as Eddie’s ex-girlfriend Anne.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters and IMAX on October 25.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]