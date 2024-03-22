The boys from Birmingham are back! Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that fans will be treated to a movie based on the popular crime drama, with shooting set to begin in September.

Knight confirmed this information to Birmingham World, including the fact that Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as the gangster Tommy Shelby. Knight was quoted as saying, “He definitely is returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

This announcement has sent the fans into a frenzy, with enthusiasts curious about plot details of the film and when we can expect to finally see it

What is the plot of the Peaky Blinders movie?

Details about the plot of the film have mostly been kept under wraps so far. However, Knight had earlier hinted that the show would end with the first air-raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. He had also revealed what the story of the film was going to be about, per Radio Times: “True, sort of secret and unknown stories about the Second World War, and [I’ve] involved the Peaky’s in there.”

It will also be fascinating to see how Knight approaches protagonist Tommy Shelby’s arc, whose remorseful side was presented in season 6. Shelby is shown to be guilt-ridden after killing Michael Gray, family matriarch Polly Grey’s only son.

Who stars in the Peaky Blinders film?

There hasn’t been any official announcements in terms of the cast, although a few series regulars can be expected to feature. Knight had confirmed the same in an interview with Heart.co.uk, mentioning the fact that there could be a few “new faces.” He had at one point also teased a potential role for Tom Holland, “inviting” him to star in the film.

Here is the tentative cast for the film, with the TV show and Knight’s quotes being the reference points.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley

Amber Anderson as Diana Mitford

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons

Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

When will Peaky Blinders be released?

While the exact date for the release has not been divulged yet, filming will begin in September 2024, so it’s safe to assume that it will be released at some point in 2025.

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for the Peaky Blinders film yet. The film is still in pre-production, and it looks like the fans will have to wait for at least a few months before they get their first glimpses of the movie.

(featured image: BBC Two)

