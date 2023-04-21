Will ‘Superman & Lois’ Return for Season 4?

Superman & Lois season 3 is underway and viewers are hoping it will be followed by a fourth. Based on its reception, the prospects of a fourth season look fairly good. The show has received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences since its premiere in 2021. Additionally, Superman & Lois‘ pilot was the most viewed premiere of any CW show since 2019. Many viewers appreciate that Superman & Lois is self-contained and separate from the Arrowverse, as well as the fact that it’s the first series to focus predominantly on Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) as a father.

The state of the Arrowverse, though, has raised some concerns about the show’s future. Technically, Superman & Lois isn’t considered a part of the Arrowverse, though this wasn’t established until 2022. Still, considering that doppelgangers of the characters have shown up in Arrowverse crossovers, it tends to get lumped together with shows like Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, and Supergirl. The Arrowverse kicked off in 2012 and spawned six series, nearly all of which ended by 2022. The only remaining show in 2023 is The Flash, which will air its final season this year.

Even though Superman & Lois is set outside the official Arrowverse, the CW seems to be gearing up to start a new DC universe, and we aren’t sure if it will include Superman & Lois.

Will there be a Superman & Lois season 4?

(The CW)

Superman & Lois has not yet been officially renewed for a fourth season. However, a renewal might be forthcoming. After all, The CW has a pattern of renewing its series before the current season has ended. Seasons 2 and 3 were confirmed in March 2021 and 2022, respectively. Since Superman & Lois season 3 premiered a little later in the year than usual, it’s understandable that the renewal hasn’t hit yet.

Meanwhile, Superman & Lois star Wolé Parks is optimistic about season 4. He acknowledged that the cast knows as much as the public does about whether season 4 will happen, though he personally believes and hopes that they will get another season. Parks even indicated that he would “put money on” the show getting renewed for at least a final season. He told ScreenRant:

“I’m not even trying to joke around. Literally, we know as much as you guys know. That is literally how fluid it is right now. Do I think we’re going to get another season? Yes, if I’ve had to put money on it, I do think we get one more season at least. But I don’t know; again, it’s out of my control. That’s something where I just have to, as a person, just accept that life is very fluid. I know that I’ll be okay regardless and even if this somehow ends up being the last season, which I don’t think it is, but if it does, I’m just happy to have been a part of this process. We have amazing fans, we truly do, and they’re great with the show.”

Parks’ optimism raises hope that Superman & Lois will have a future on The CW beyond season 3, but we are still awaiting an official renewal.

(featured image: The CW)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]