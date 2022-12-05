The Flash Season 9: Release Window, Villain, Cast, and More

Another season of The Flash has come and gone in the blink of an eye, but what does that mean for the future of the show and our heroes?

Possible spoiler warnings for The Flash Season 8 and Superman and Lois.

Cast

Unfortunately, many familiar faces have been lost along the way, with the only returning cast members confirmed being Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost), and Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen). Jesse L. Martin (Cpt. Joe West) has stated he is leaving the main cast but will be returning for the occasional one-off. Other actors/characters who will be guest starring include: Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, Richard Harmon as Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang, and Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman and Red Death.

John Diggle’s story is also reportedly done on the show, though the character has appeared on Superman and Lois (or rather a variant of Diggle).

Villains

That’s not to say there won’t be some returning characters: CinemaBlend reports that Bloodwork is returning to the show, though as a main villain or one-off is unconfirmed. And while Thawne is gone, possibly forever this time, the Reverse Flash will almost certainly pop up again to ruin Barry’s day at the most inconvenient time possible.

Release Window

As for when the show will return, it will likely return in 2023, possibly as early as February given the fast turnover of CW shows, but otherwise, we have no solid dates.

Especially interesting is The Flash is now the Arrowverse’s longest-running show, with it having received an early renewal for Season 9 (sorry, Oliver, you failed your city). Should we call it the ‘Flashverse’ now?

Though honestly, the reveal that Superman and Lois somehow takes place on an alternate world, despite the Crisis on Infinite Earths event supposedly combining the main Arrowverse Earths, doesn’t bode well for the continuation of the Arrowverse as a whole.

This, combined with the fact that Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow have all ended, means that the next karaoke night on The Flash will probably be a swansong for the Arrowverse as a whole.

EDIT: We have confirmation that the series will return on February 8, 2023 and will feature 13 episodes.

Final Season?

This does of course leave the question of when (if?) the show will end. If the show is following dates in our universe, does that mean season 9 or 10 will be the last season, ending with Barry’s disappearance (as Barry supposedly disappears on April 25th, 2024)?

It’s hard to say, especially considering the fluidity of time and constant paradoxes on the show.

Only time, and Barry’s constant fight against it, will tell.

(I just hope it will be better than the shitshow Ezra Miller’s Flash movie is bound to be.)

EDIT: We have confirmation that this will be the final season of the show, potentially ending the Arrowverse that has defined the CW for over a decade.

